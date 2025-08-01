7 Best Boxed Brownie Mixes for Easy Baking, According to Chefs

When that sweet tooth craving hits, a warm gooey brownie fresh out of the oven hits the spot, but when you don’t have time to bake from scratch, a good boxed brownie mix can save the day. With so many options to choose from it’s hard to know which ones deliver on texture and taste. To find out, Eat This, Not That! spoke with several chefs who reveal their go-to brownie mixes. Here are the 7 top boxed brownies they swear by.

Ghirardelli’s Double Chocolate Mix

Founded in 1852, Ghirardelli started off as a small chocolate shop in San Francisco and has since grown into a powerhouse known for its luxurious products with premium ingredients and high-quality production. The brand’s brownie mix is a favorite for chefs.

”When I want a brownie that tastes rich and indulgent but doesn’t feel overly sweet and sickly, Ghirardelli’s Double Chocolate mix delivers exactly that,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

He adds, “It always bakes up with a glossy crackly top, and a deeply chocolatey flavor. The fudgy, chewy center is a good sign of a high-quality brownie without the fuss. What really sets it apart for me, is that it hits that balance of richness and texture, if I’m not baking brownies from scratch, this is definitely my go-to boxed mix.”

King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Brownie Mix

It’s not easy to find a good gluten-free brownie mix that has both great flavor and texture, but Nicole Hunn, Recipe Expert and Chef at Gluten Free on a Shoestring loves the King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Brownie Mix.

“This mix is beautifully fudgy and deeply chocolatey, hitting that sweet spot between indulgence and texture,” she says. “What really impresses me is how ‘brownie-like’ it feels: glossy, crackly top, dense interior, and no chalky aftertaste.”

She adds, “I also love that this mix is non-GMO and certified gluten-free, which gives me confidence when sharing with friends or my family. Beyond that, I find it incredibly easy to customize: toss in chocolate chips or nuts, add a bit of extra butter or egg, and you elevate it without losing that satisfying fudginess.”

Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

Pillsbury has been around for 155 years and continues to offer innovative products that shoppers love, including chefs.

“The Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix is a balanced chocolate flavor that’s not overly sweet, with tender edges that don’t dry out,” says Chef Julian Boudreaux. “There are actual chefs who use this mix,” adds.

Miss Jones Baking Co. Double Chocolate Brownie Mix

For health-conscious bakers, Chef Julian recommends Miss Jones Baking Co. Double Chocolate Brownie Mix.

“It has a fudgy, chewy brownie with a rich chocolate flavor, it has alternative sweeteners like chicory root and monk fruit extract.”

Ghirardelli Ultimate Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix

Ghirardelli makes the list again, this time for the Ultimate Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix.

“My husband is a boxed brownie connoisseur, and has been for our almost 20 year relationship,” says Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com.

“The last couple years, we’ve tried about 6-7 different boxed brownies and we always go back to Ghirardelli Ultimate Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix,” Kirk shares. “It’s fudgey, and decadent without being overly sweet.”

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Brownie Mix

Another delicious gluten-free choice is Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Brownie Mix.

“Bob’s definitely earns its place as a close second, its choc‑filled flavor holds up well, and I’ve noticed those brownies truly are even better the day after baking,” Hunn says.

“The edges firm up just enough to give a bit of texture contrast to a tender center. It’s a great option when you don’t have time to mix your own, just eggs and butter go in, and out comes a pan of reliably good brownies that everyone can enjoy.”

Annie’s

Annie’s Homegrown Organic Double Chocolate Brownie Mix is the ultimate indulgence, according to Chef Julian.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“It is dense and has a fudgy texture. Rich and high quality cocoa flavor, with mini chocolate chips adding bursts of decadence.”