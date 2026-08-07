I Tried 4 Canned Peaches & One Tastes Like Summer Off the Tree

We tasted four popular store brands to find the ultimate juicy fruit snack.

Canned peaches are a delicious snack whether enjoyed right out of the can or as part of a special dessert. Usually sold in syrup or juice, this tasty fruit is endlessly versatile and bursting with bright flavor and lovely juicy texture. There are a few options available in the grocery store, some chopped, some sliced, so I picked four different brands to compare and contrast taste and quality. All four are tested right out of the can, no additions at all to see how they rank from least to best. Read on to see how the peaches stack up!

Signature SELECT Peach Halves in 100% Juice

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Signature SELECT Peach Halves in 100% Juice was good, not great. The peach halves themselves were firm without being too hard, holding their shape well. What I wasn’t crazy about was the peach/pear juice the peaches were packed in, which had a slightly bitter taste (I’m assuming because of the pear?). If you can get past that, the peaches are nice.

Duncan Hines Comstock Simply Peach

Duncan Hines Comstock Simply Peach Pie Filling and Topping is very, very sweet right out of the can, packed in a thick syrup. This filling is perfect for pie and cobbler as you can immediately tell just what it will taste like after being cooked. Rich and bright, this is a solid canned peach option.

Del Monte Yellow Freestone Peaches in Heavy Syrup

I was expecting the Del Monte Yellow Freestone Peaches in Heavy Syrup to taste overwhelmingly sweet but they were surprisingly balanced, with a nice soft texture that avoids being mushy. The flavor was mild and the peaches looked and tasted like real peaches. A very tasty, versatile option.

Dole Peach Slices in 100% Fruit Juice

The Dole Peach Slices in 100% Fruit Juice was far and away the best of the bunch: Beautifully juicy peaches in a juice that was delicious in its own right. The peach was so flavorful with just the right texture between firm and too soft, something that could pair well with a snack like cottage cheese or as a topping on ice cream. With no added sugar and tons of flavor, this one is staying in rotation as the perfect snack for the kids.