7 Best Packaged Mac and Cheeses, According to Chefs

Chefs may spend their time cooking for others, but when they want a go-to comfort food, they don’t want to spend more time in the kitchen, so many grab a box of mac and cheese and whip up a tasty quick dish. There’s no denying that packaged mac and cheese is convenient and delicious–so much so that chefs have their personal favorites.

From health brands to classics, here are the top seven boxed mac and cheese, per chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke to.

Annie’s Deluxe Shells & Real Aged Cheddar

For over 40 years, Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis has been serving pasta to his guests, but admits he loves a good packaged mac and cheese like Annie’s Deluxe Shells & Real Aged Cheddar

“It’s one of my favourites because it delivers a genuine cheese flavor and it strikes the right balance between simplicity and bold flavor,” he says.

“The aged cheddar brings depth, and those shells are perfectly shaped to hold sauce in every bite. I also appreciate that it uses organic ingredients. No artificial colors or flavors and it consistently delivers a comforting, homemade taste and feel.”

Velveeta Shells & Cheese

Velveeta Shells & Cheese is a classic and a must-have for Chef Dennis. “Velveeta is my go-to when I want a creamy, no-fuss finish. The sauce blends smoothly with the noodles, giving each bit a silky texture. It’s reliable, indulgent, and a classic favorite among chefs looking for comforting simplicity. Plus, it holds up well if you want to upgrade it with extras like bacon bits, fresh herbs, or a crunchy breadcrumb topping.”

Banza Chickpea Mac and Cheese

Naturally gluten free and packed with protein, Banza Chickpea Mac and Cheese is a smart healthy choice when it comes to mac and cheese.

“The bold white cheddar sauce complements the slightly nutty pasta, creating a creamy, flavorful dish that doesn’t sacrifice taste for nutrition,” says Chef Julian.

Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese

Known for its cheesy flavor, Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese is a pantry staple for many households.

“The iconic blue box remains a nostalgic favorite and a top performer for its perfect cheese to noodle ratio and smooth, creamy sauce,” says Chef Julian. “Despite some criticism for a thinner sauce compared to deluxe versions, also it’s my kids favorite!”

Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese

Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese has a bold rich flavor that’s easy to make. Just pop it in the microwave and you’ll instantly have a great meal or side dish.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The sharp cheddar sauce is less artificial looking, with a pale,” says Chef Julian. “The large, ridged elbow noodles cling to the creamy sauce, delivering a robust cheddar taste that feels closer to homemade.”

Goodles Shells Good

Goodles Shells Good hasn’t been around long, but is getting plenty of attention for its high protein and nutrients.

“Goodles is a newer player in the boxed mac and cheese scene,” says Chef Julian. “The cheddar parmesan sauce is creamy and sharp. Its authentic taste shines through its competitors in my opinion.”

Cabot Classic Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Made from Cabot’s award-winning cheese, Cabot Classic Cheddar Mac and Cheese is another one of Chef Julian’s must-haves.

“Cabot, a Vermont-based dairy cooperative known for its premium cheddar, brings that expertise to its boxed mac and cheese,” he says. “This version is lauded for its authentic, sharp cheddar flavor that tastes closer to homemade than most Mac and cheese products.”