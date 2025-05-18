6 Best Store-Bought Mac and Cheese Brands Ranked by Real Cheese Flavor

Mac and cheese is one of the greatest comfort foods in life. Whether you love it as a side, a casserole dish or on its own, it's simply the best–well if you get the right brand. Nothing is ever as good as homemade, but there's some that come close, according to shoppers.

Quality ingredients like real cheese can take it to the next level, but not all mac and cheese is created equal. Some brands taste cheap and have worrisome ingredients, so to help navigate the plethora of store-bought mac and cheese, here are six that have the best real cheese flavor, ranked from good to best by customer reviews.

Annie's Macaroni and Classic Cheddar with Organic Pasta

Nutrition : per serving 2.5 oz dry

Calories : 270

Fat : 3.5g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 460mg

Carbs : 49g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 9g

Annie's Macaroni and Classic Cheddar with Organic Pasta has been praised for its taste and texture. It was a must have for many, but the brand switched up the recipe and not everyone is a fan. It's rated 4.2 on Walmart and shoppers have been vocal about the change.

​​A customer named Karalyn didn't mind the updated version and wrote, "Delicious! Tastes identical to Kraft. I prefer eating this brand, given its healthier ingredients. Let's not forget that this is processed and mass produced, regardless. With that being said, I'll purchase either one, depending on availability and price."

Meanwhile shaybabay89 isn't on board with the brand now. "The new recipe omitting butter is terrible :(. The sauce is runny and doesn't taste as cheesy as it used to. (ironically the boxes with the new recipe used to say NOW CHEESIER) I even had to add some shredded cheese to make up for it. This has been my go-to meal since I quit eating meat when I was 16 back in 2006. Makes me so sad that I probably won't continue to purchase."

Redditors also don't like the change. There's an entire thread on the topic titled Annie's changed their recipe.

One user wrote, "As soon as I saw "now cheesier" advertised on the box I shutdown in the middle of the store. I just tried it and literally could not stop the oncoming meltdown, I feel so ridiculous crying over something that feels so trivial to others. And now I'm overwhelmed and hungry and have no other safe foods available at the moment. It's exhausting having a brain like this, thank you for your understanding as a lot of people think that we're just trying to be quirky and special. Sorry for the rambling and bad grammar."

Velveeta Shells & Cheese Original Mac and Cheese Dinner

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 370

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 860mg

Carbs : 49g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 13g

Velveeta Shells & Cheese Original Mac and Cheese is a creamy classic that is beloved for its smooth velvety sauce and tender pasta. Plus, it's nostalgic for many since it's what was served for dinners in their house growing up.

Target shoppers have rated the mac and cheese 4.7 with glowing reviews about the flavor and texture.

ash388_8673 – wrote, "The Velveeta Pasta and Cheese is good really. They have a great taste and instructions that facilitate the cooking process. I buy this one a lot at home, we are lovers of cheese."

crystalm754_115 – shared, "Velveeta classic shells and cheese is my daughters all time favorite Mac and cheese! She could eat it every day! I like it because it's so cheesy, so delicious. I would consider it the best boxed Mac and Cheese!"

Amy's Macaroni & Cheese Made with Organic Pasta

Nutrition : per serving 1 tray

Calories : 450

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 690mg

Carbs : 55g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 19g

With its clean ingredients, use of aged cheddar and vegetarian friendly options, Amy's Macaroni & Cheese Made with Organic Pasta is appealing for conscious shoppers who seek out healthier choices. But keep in mind, while it does have a nice amount of protein, it is higher in fat.

On Reddit, user Dry-Double-6845 wrote, "9/10. Taste is delicious. Microwaved and then toaster oven. Burnt edges with black pepper added. Solid meal and would recommend!"

Another person shared, "Amy's mac & cheese with cauliflower cannot be surpassed."

On Amazon, the mac and cheese is rated 4.5 and while most customers love the dish, others note it's too expensive.

Kay, a recent customer, wrote, "So expensive but so good. The noodles are cooked to a perfect al dente when microwaving."

Another Amazon customer, Tom D., wrote, "This is hands down the best boxed Mac and Cheese made. Not only does it come from a trusted brand, it is creamy and cheesy and, even microwaved, the pasta holds its shape. A true comfort food."

Goodles Cheddy Mac Creamy Cheddar

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup prepared

Calories : 270

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 600mg

Carbs : 48g (Fiber: 7g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 15g

Goodles Cheddy Mac Creamy Cheddar is a crowd-pleaser for its healthiness–it has 14 grams of protein per serving–and its creamy taste.

Amazon reviewer CNT wrote, "This is comfort food with a health upgrade—delicious cheesy flavor combined with a blend of prebiotics, protein, fiber, and even veggies. It tastes richer than typical boxed mac and cheese and doesn't feel overly processed. The texture is creamy, and it cooks quickly. Perfect for anyone looking for a more nutritious alternative without sacrificing flavor. A bit pricier, but worth it."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another Amazon shopper with the username gioffrt also loves the cheesy flavor and thought it was "better than Kraft." The consumer wrote, "Tastes very cheesy. Made with soy milk. Like that it's all natural."

Over at Walmart, shoppers also love the mac and cheese and have rated it 4.6.

A customer with the username AMHGuinn wrote, "Kraft has not been hitting the same. They say they havent changed the recipe but they obviously have. I've been on the hunt for a new quick mac and I think this may be the one. I've tried almost every other box mac I could find. This one gives you that punch you in the face cheddar taste I've been looking for, the noodles themselves are good, and it doesnt hurt that it has healthier ingredients and a load of protein. I think its worth the extra money to have the taste I've been searching for."

Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 460

Fat : 24g (Saturated fat: 15g)

Sodium : 640mg

Carbs : 41g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 21g

Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese has a decadent bold taste that stands out compared to other store-bought brands. The mac and cheese is packed with an artisan cheese homemade blend that sets it apart from others and delivers an unforgettable flavor.

Redditors love it. Hopeless_Optimist- started a thread titled Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese and wrote, "This is the 2nd time I've tried this. The oven and microwave give the same results. I really liked it. There is plenty of cheese sauce and the noodles were al dente. It seems to be cheddar and jack cheese with some spices added that blend together so well its hard to pinpoint one over the other. On sale I would buy this over Trader Joe's mac & cheese. $8 on sale for $5 at Krogers in Ohio."

Others chimed in and confirmed the mac and cheese is worthy of its name.

One user shared, "Beecher's is otherworldly," while someone else shared, "Gotta give them credit. They call themselves "world best" and they manage to back that up."

Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar

Nutrition : per serving 3.5 oz

Calories : 310

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 800mg

Carbs : 43g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 12g

The top spot for the best store-bought mac and cheese brand that has the best cheese flavor is Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar.

Those familiar with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store know it's alluring appeal thanks to its

charm, friendly service and of course Southern-inspired food with a focus on the restaurant's signature mac and cheese that's cooked to perfection.

It would be easy to assume it's the same brand you find in the freezer section at your local grocery because it's the same name, but the companies are not affiliated, according to Chowhound. The store-bought Cracker Barrel mac and cheese was actually developed by Kraft back in 1954, before the first restaurant was established in 1969, per the outlet.

While it's a bit confusing for customers, one thing is for sure, shoppers love both the yellow and white cheddar Cracker Barrel dinners.

On Amazon, user Danielle Scarlet wrote, "Finally no more cheap tasting cheese boxes. After I found this brand, I don't buy any others.. the quality of cheese flavor & texture has been what I've been looking for and craving my whole life. After you taste this one, you just can't go back to Kraft or Velveeta. Cracker Barrel is the Holy Grail of Mac n Cheeses."

Another Amazon shopper, Charlene, raved about the cheesy taste and wrote, "Oh so now we getting to the good stuff 😂 this stuff is so flavorful and the cheese Is so Rich omg I enjoyed every fork full I put in my mouth."

At Walmart, customer brittanyk165 shared, "Super cheesy with great cheddar flavor. The cheese sauce is creamy and so much easier and faster to do than powder mixes. Perfect side dish for any dinner too. I will definitely be purchasing again."