5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Breakfast Sandwiches, According to Chefs

A nice breakfast sandwich is the perfect way to start your morning. Fluffy eggs, gooey cheese, veggies, and something savory between your favorite bread, perfectly toasted, is worth the trip to a nearby spot, but not every restaurant gets it right. A good breakfast sandwich has to have balance, the right texture and quality ingredients. To help avoid a so-so meal and waste money on a disappointing breakfast sandwich, Eat This, Not That! turned to culinary pros to find out the best spots. According to chefs we asked here to the top five places that always deliver.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread offers a comforting blend of fresh ingredients, cozy café vibes, and fast yet wholesome food. It’s a go-to spot for anyone craving something quick, but still feels homemade and thoughtful and for Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, it’s one of his picks for best breakfast sandwich. “Panera Bread does breakfast sandwiches exceptionally well because they understand balance, when it comes to both flavor and texture,” he says. “Their Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Brioche is one of my favorites. The eggs are fluffy, the bacon is crisp without being greasy, and the brioche has that slight sweetness and soft bite that makes the whole thing come together. From a chef’s point of view, they also know the importance of fresh ingredients.”He adds, “Real eggs cracked to order, high-quality cheese, and bread that tastes freshly baked. It feels crafted, not just assembled, and that’s what sets it apart from a lot of fast-casual spots.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is one of the top chicken joints for a reason–ti blends quality food, friendly service, and genuine hospitality in a way few fast-food chains can match. It’s not just about chicken — it’s about consistency, care, and comfort. “Chick-fil-A’s breakfast sandwiches are many people’s favourite and go-to for a reason,” says Chef Dennis. “Their Chicken Biscuit hits all the right notes; the biscuit is tender, buttery, and has that homemade feel, while the chicken is perfectly seasoned and fried to just the right crispness. That combination of texture and temperature is the perfect warmth for the flaky biscuit.” He adds, “And the addition of the hot, crunchy chicken brings it all together, which is exactly what makes a breakfast sandwich satisfying. It’s comfort food done right, and they’ve managed to keep consistency across all their locations, which is no small feat in the food world.”

First Watch

With its commitment to only using fresh ingredients, a menu that has something for everyone, and a relaxed atmosphere First Watch is a go-to spot for breakfast. “First Watch might not be the first place people think of when it comes to breakfast sandwiches, but it really is a hidden gem,” says Chef Dennis. “Their Elevated Egg Sandwich is a standout, made with perfectly over-easy eggs, bacon, avocado, and melted cheese on fresh brioche. Everything tastes like it was made fresh to order, not hours in advance.” He adds, “From a culinary perspective, they strike that ideal balance of freshness, texture, and flavor. It’s a restaurant chain that treats breakfast with the care of a sit-down brunch spot, and it shows in every bite.”

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Known for its freshly baked bagels, wide variety of toppings, and convenient breakfast options, Einstein Bros. Bagels is a beloved breakfast hotspot. The chain offers a nice mix of customization, quality, and comfort, all wrapped up in a casual and welcoming setting. “If I’m grabbing a breakfast sandwich on the go, I like a bagel, egg, and cheese from Einstein Bros. Bagels,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS . “There’s also some nostalgia there for me.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks

While Starbucks is obviously loved for their coffee, their breakfast items are top quality and offer a healthy alternative to other chains. “My favorite breakfast sandwich has to be the sausage egg and cheddar from Starbucks,” says Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “It tastes good any time of the day and it has 18 grams of protein and in total, is under 500 calories (sometimes I remove the top of the English muffin to save on some carbs).” She adds, “I love these on the go, they’re less greasy than fast food breakfast sandwiches and an added bonus is the fact that Starbucks uses cage free eggs!”