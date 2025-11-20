3 Restaurant Chains With the Best Brisket, According to Butchers

Brisket is a flavorful beef cut from the cow’s lower chest, best known for transforming into tender, juicy meat through low-and-slow cooking methods like smoking or braising. It’s often considered seen as the ultimate test of skill in barbecue because it’s famously hard to master, but when it’s done right it’s a fan favorite. Pitmasters pride themselves on delivering brisket cooked to perfection and butchers have a true sense of what’s worthy and what’s just average. To find out which BBQ joints serve the best brisket, Eat This, Not That! asked butchers to share their go-to spots. Here’s the top three per meat experts.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has the perfect mix of flavor, atmosphere, and values that set it apart from other fast-casual barbecue chains. In addition to offering top-notch comfort food, all locations have a very patriotic spirit and give back to armed services, veterans, police officers and others who protect and serve our country and it’s one of Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply picks. Mission BBQ is “consistent and clean,” he says. “The fat makes it slow, the seasoning remains plain and the taste remains the same all the way through. Not the least luxury of homemade, in any chain.”

Franklin BBQ

Franklin BBQ only has one location in Austin, Texas, but it’s legendary. You have to get there early to wait in line because the wait is often two to three hours, but butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth says it’s worth it. “Franklin BBQ honors tradition, selecting their own proprietary woods and taking the time to perfect the craft,” he says. “At Franklin BBQ I happily pick the meat with my hands — no shame at all. When the bark is that perfect, you slow down, appreciate the craft, and give Aaron Franklin his well-earned praise.”

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q started off at a one-stop-shop gas station and grocery store in San Antonio back in 1989 and has since grown into a phenomenon. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q resonates with so many BBQ lovers because the small chain no-frills joint smokes its meats over 100% live oak, giving it a Texas authentic feel, has great sides, generous portions and is a good value. "True Texas texture," says Gunterman. "The cracking of the bark, the smoke ring is deep, and each cut is in its place without parching," he explains. "You taste oak, not gimmicks."

The Perfect Brisket is Tender and Smoky

It’s not easy to smoke a good brisket and Chef Thomas says it’s all about the process. “Everyone talks about the bark — that flavorful crust on the outside — and yes, it’s important, but the real magic lies in slow, low smoking,” he explains. “A perfectly smoked brisket is tender, melt-in-your-mouth, and infused with a deep smoky flavor that only comes from patient craftsmanship. A great brisket is more than a meal — it’s a story of patience, smoke, and flavor that lingers long after the last bite.”

A Good Brisket Takes Time

Patience is key with brisket and Mike Nugent, Pitmaster at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que says the meat has to be cooked low and slow. “Always take your time and never rush! Great brisket is a perfect blend of spice, smoke and sauce and cannot be rushed!”