4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Brisket, According to Pitmasters

Brisket combines bold flavors, tender textures, and rich traditions, making it a beloved comfort food with a bit of a show-off factor for those who know how to cook it right! While there are plenty of BBQ joints that serve brisket, not everyone gets it right. To find the chains that serve the best brisket, Eat This, Not That! turned to the experts–pitmasters who share their top places. From legendary barbecue joints to national chains, here are the top restaurant chains where you’ll find brisket that will have you coming back for more.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q started off in the back of a one-stop gas station, garage, and grocery store near San Antonio, Texas and has grown into a chain that’s located in a few states. It’s earned a reputation for delicious BBQ and it’s a go-to spot for Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply “What’s great about their brisket is that it’s true Texas texture,” he says. “The cracking of the bark, the smoke ring is deep, and each cut is in its place without parching. You taste oak, not gimmicks.”

Mission BBQ

People Mission BBQ because it perfectly balances delicious, authentic BBQ with a patriotic, community-focused atmosphere. For BBQ lovers, the high-quality, smoked meats, paired with a range of sauces and sides, make it a standout choice and it’s another favorite for Gunterman.”Their brisket is consistent and clean,” he says. “The fat makes it slow, the seasoning remains plain and the taste remains the same all the way through. Not the least luxury of homemade, in any chain.”

4 Worst Cuts of Steak for Grilling, According to Pitmasters

Franklin BBQ

Located in Austin, Texas, Franklin BBQ only has one location, but it’s so well-known that people line up hours before the joint opens to be one of the first to experience the mouthwatering BBQ. If you’re not in the area, don’t worry. You can order the award-winning items online and have it shipped to your door. “While few chains excel at brisket, one of my favorite independent spots includes the legendary Franklin BBQ,” says Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. Other BBQ places Chef Thomas loves are Goldee’s Barbecue and Burnt Bean Co. “All three of these establishments honor tradition, selecting their own proprietary woods and taking the time to perfect the craft,” he explains. “A great brisket is more than a meal — it’s a story of patience, smoke, and flavor that lingers long after the last bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is a fan favorite for its award-winning tender, flavorful BBQ and fun laid-back atmosphere. “Starting with the cut, we only use CAB Prime brisket,” says Mike Nugent, Pitmaster at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. “We season and smoke to perfection for 10-12 hours. Prime brisket is smokey, tender, and moist.”

What Makes Good Briskett

When ordering brisket there are key things to look for. First it must be cooked “low and slow,” according to Nugent. “Always take your time and never rush,” he says. “Great brisket is a perfect blend of spice, smoke and sauce and cannot be rushed!” Chef Thomas agrees and says, “Everyone talks about the bark — that flavorful crust on the outside — and yes, it’s important– but the real magic lies in slow, low smoking.” He adds, “A perfectly smoked brisket is tender, melt-in-your-mouth, and infused with a deep smoky flavor that only comes from patient craftsmanship.”