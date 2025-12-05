5 Grocery Store Soups Shoppers Say Taste Restaurant-Quality

Shoppers say these five packaged soups taste rich, fresh, and restaurant-quality.

Soup season is among us and it’s time to stock up. A good soup is really a labor of love and can take some time. Not to mention the mess in the kitchen after dinner that needs to be addressed. Having packaged soups as an option can help feed that craving in a much simpler way. Here are five options that shoppers say you should have stocked in your kitchen.

Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

Fans suggest the Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup from Pacific (or Trader Joe’s). “Roasted red pepper and tomato soup. Pacific and Trader Joe’s both make it and they’re both amazing. I’ll add feta, hot sauce, pasta, rice, black beans, or sour cream (not all together!),” one fan said. “I love that soup as an easy base to [build] a good semi-homade soup, but it can’t compete out of the package like the tomato bisque can,” another followed up with.

Walmart

Walmart has some surprisingly good options in their prepared foods section to pick up for an affordable dinner. “Honestly, I love the Marketside lobster bisque from Walmart. Super rich and filling,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Campbell’s Specialty Soups

Campbell’s Specialty Soups go beyond the basics with a gourmet feel. “Campbell’s red pepper gouda bisque or marketside cauliflower parmesan or mushroom bisque,” are all excellent choices according to one fan of the brand.

Panera Bread

Shoppers suggest picking up some packaged Panera Bread soups to have on hand at home. “I like the Mexican [Corn] Chowder by Panera,” a fan of the brand said. “It’s in a plastic container in the refrigerated case near the deli section, like where the prepackaged Boars Head meat and cheeses are.”

Progresso

Especially during the cooler months, having canned Progresso soups on hand can be good in a pinch. “I love a canned clam chowder. Progresso’s is great,” one user said. A second person jumped in to say, “I ate soooo much of that growing up, still very nostalgic.” A third shopper followed up with, “still love it with crumbled saltines.”