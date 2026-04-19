4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Buffalo Chicken Wraps, According to Chefs

Chefs share top buffalo chicken wraps from chain restaurants, including Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic.

Buffalo chicken wraps hit all the right notes—spicy, tangy, creamy, and satisfying in every bite. While not every chain gets the balance right, a few stand out for their bold sauces, juicy chicken, and well-built wraps that don’t fall apart. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! spoke with Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, who shares her top picks for the best buffalo chicken wraps at chain restaurants.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings isn’t just about wings–there’s an entire menu of other options, including a Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap that Sullivan loves.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is the most reliable place to get a true buffalo wrap,” she says. “The sauce has real tang and heat, not just spice, and the chicken stays juicy even when fully coated. Add the ranch and crisp lettuce, and it hits every note you want in a buffalo wrap.”

Sonic

The Buffalo Chicken Strip Wrap at Sonic is another go-to for Sullivan.

“Sonic loads theirs with crispy chicken strips, buffalo sauce, ranch, and shredded cheese in a flour tortilla,” she explains. “The crunch of the strips against the creamy ranch is the combination that makes it work. Drive-through speed, better than you’d expect.”

Zaxby’s

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Zaxby’s Chicken Bacon Wrap isn’t technically a buffalo wrap, but you can customize it, and easily swapping the buffalo sauce (or adding it) turns it into one. It works especially well because their chicken holds sauce well.

“Zaxby’s excels at sauced chicken, and that carries over into its wraps,” says Sullivan. “The chicken has a satisfying crunch, the buffalo sauce is well-balanced, and the ranch ties everything together. It’s a dependable, flavor-packed option.”

Friendly’s

Friendly’s is an East Coast regional chain that delivers a tasty Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap.

According to Sullivan, “The Friendly’s Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap works well because it hits the core elements of a great buffalo wrap: heat, crunch, creaminess, and balance—all in a familiar diner-style build.”