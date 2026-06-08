7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fish Dinner Specials, According to Diners

Seafood lovers share the top buffet and diner chains serving the best value fish dishes.

Many restaurants offer fish specials (especially on Fridays) but which are the best? Many restaurants offer impressive deals where diners can feast on delicious fried, grilled, and sauteed fish, served with a variety of sides at a very reasonable price. If you’re craving good seafood but want to make sure you’re getting real value for money, the following spots are worth adding to your list. Here are seven chain restaurants with the best fish dinner specials, according to fans.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant has a popular AYCE seafood buffet diners love, where guests can enjoy items like fried pollock, scallops, and shrimp. “Fantastic seafood buffet! It’s the largest I’ve ever seen. Even bigger than most LasVegas buffets. Absolutely a HUGE selection of mostly seafood but ribs and more,” one fan shared.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has a great all-you-can-eat Friday Fish Fry every Friday night from 4 p.m. onwards. “On Friday nights they have a special, hand-breaded fish fry and it is great. The pieces are long with just the right amount of coating and never overcooked,” one diner said via Yelp. “The fries are also great.”

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet is highly-rated by diners who love the fried fish and sides at this all-you-can-eat spot. “My family and I enjoyed the buffet. Something for everyone. Sweet chili salmon was the best!” one fan said.

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet

Diners at Chuck-A-Rama Buffet love the Friday seafood specials, where guests can enjoy delicious fish and chips. “We love this place. Tons of variety. There’s something for everyone. We especially like seafood day on Fridays. Kids love all of the desserts,” one fan said.

Shoney’s

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Shoney’s Friday night AYCE Seafood Bar is a must-try for fried fish fans, who can choose from whole catfish, deviled crab, fried whitefish, baked fish, baked salmon, bite size shrimp, butterfly shrimp, steamed shrimp, crab salad, fried chicken, hushpuppies, oysters, clam strips and more. “Catfish was really good! Both fried and baked. Had the full buffet, and everything was good!” one diner shared.

Golden Corral

Diners love Golden Corral Friday fish fry, where guests can feast on crispy bone-in catfish, tender boneless catfish filets, succulent shrimp, and much more. “The fried fish and hush puppies were some of the best I have ever had. Phenomenal!” one fan said.

Shady Maple

Diners better come hungry for Seafood Night at the Shady Maple buffet. “I don’t know any other way to describe how exciting and wonderful this place is. An absolute must do! And by the way, I am very picky and they have a wonderful breakfast as well as great fish for dinner,” one fan raved.