7 Burger Chains Diners Say Have the Best Patties in America

Americans reportedly eat an average of 2.4 hamburgers a day, and considering the popularity of fast casual restaurants, and the ease of a handheld, while that number is high, it's not totally surprising. That's about 50 billion burgers a year!

While burgers aren't difficult to make at home, there's nothing better than hitting an easy, friendly spot after a long week for a juicy burger that someone else cooked on the grill. Everyone has their favorite spots for this treat, and the posters on the burgers subreddit have some very strong opinions about where to get the best burger. While we don't always take advice from the internet, when a recommendation has been liked hundreds of times, and comments agree, it's worth taking a look. Ahead, find the best chain restaurants to grab a burger (and some fries) according to the passionate burger enthusiasts online. There's definitely some surprises in this list!

Chili's Bacon Rancher Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 1710 calories

Fat : 123 g (50 g saturated fat, 6 g trans fat)

Sodium : 2640 mg

Carbs : 48 g (3 g fiber, 14 g sugar)

Protein : 100 g

Chili's Grill and Bar has always had a reputation for great burgers, and the hungry posters on the burgers subreddit agree. "Bacon Rancher at Chili's is the best restaurant burger I've ever had. I've eaten at specialty burger places all over, but haven't found one burger that is consistently better. It's good at every location I've tried it at. The secret is the house made ranch…super thin, presumably out of the powder," enthused one Chili's fan on reddit. The Rancher is a mighty burger made with two beef patties, six slices of bacon, American cheese, sauteed onions and pickles.

Two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house-made ranch, American cheese, sauteed onions, pickles.

Texas Roadhouse All-American Cheeseburger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 880 calories

Fat : 55 g (22 g saturated fat, 4 g trans fat)

Sodium : 1970 mg

Carbs : 48 g (5 g fiber, 11 g sugar)

Protein : 50 g

This classic burger is stacked with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, between a mighty bun, and comes with steak fries and a pickle. "Texas Roadhouse reg cheeseburger is good af. I get it there every time," wrote one burger lover. "Agreed! Texas Roadhouse is oddly good," added another. We're not here to argue, but it's no surprise the popular steakhouse has great burgers, as the chain's employees cite it as one of their favorite things on the menu.

Fuddruckers

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 889 calories

Fat : 27 g (9 g saturated fat, 3 g trans fat)

Sodium : 1940 mg

Carbs : 45 g (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar)

Protein : 36 g

With 52 locations around the U.S. – with 13 in Texas – Fuddruckershe tagline "World's Greatest Hamburgers." Commenters on reddit seem to agree. "Three Cheese Burger. Medium. Ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickle relish, diced onion, iceberg lettuce," wrote one about the burger, which has American, cheddar and Swiss cheese on top. "It's weird how when the burger is perfectly done, all the old standard condiments are the best possible combination."

Buffalo Wild Wings All American Cheeseburger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 820 calories

Fat : 52 g (22 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat)

Sodium : 2040 mg

Carbs : g (38 g fiber, 3 g sugar)

Protein : 7 g

When a wing craving hits, many of us head to B Dubs, but burger connoisseurs on reddit suggest ordering the restaurant's burger. "Hear me out… Buffalo Wild Wings All-American Burger. Please try it," wrote one burger lover. Another added, "BWW's burgers are shockingly good."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Robin's Whisky River BBQ Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories :1140 calories

Fat : 74 g (21 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat)

Sodium : 1360 mg

Carbs : 75 g (4 g fiber, 23 g sugar)

Protein : 44 g

Red Robin is a burger restaurant, and it's known for creatively topped burgers. However, one burger stood above the rest in our research: The Whiskey River BBQ burger. This burger includes Red Robin's signature BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. "Red Robin's whisky river BBQ burger always slaps," wrote one fan. "Red Robin, 100 percent," another echoed.

IHOP's Ultimate Steakburger Classic Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories :800 calories

Fat : 53 g (18 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat)

Sodium : 2020 mg

Carbs : 49 g (3 g fiber, 12 g sugar)

Protein : 33 g

When we think of IHOP, we think of breakfast (pancakes are right there in the name!), whether in the morning or late at night. But that's all changed now that we've learned that their burger is worth checking out. "This is going to sound sacrilegious but my kids have asked to go to IHOP a few times (a place I detest) but I relented and each time have really enjoyed my burger," wrote a sheepish burger fan. Another related, "I wish I could explain to you how seen this makes me feel regarding your feelings about IHOP and your experience with the burger."

Beck's Prime Hamburger

This smaller, Texas based chain focuses on gourmet burgers and people raved about them online. You'll have to head to the Lone Star state to try the 100% Angus beef burger topped with mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes on a fresh baked egg bun, but it sounds totally worth the trip. "Beck's is phenomenal!!! I think they are only available in Houston, but might just be a Texas city type restaurant, but it has been ranked the best burger in the nation," wrote one burger lover "Beck's is extremely legit," wrote another.