From the Whopper to Chicken Fries, regulars reveal their favorite Burger King orders.

Heading to Burger King and aren’t sure what to order? Don’t order blindly. Take it from those who have come before you: Some items are better than others at the burger chain. We asked BK diners to tell us which items are the biggest crowd-pleasers on the menu. What should you get? Here are the 7 best orders at Burger King, according to regulars.

Whopper Sandwich

The top item to get at BK might be obvious: the Whopper, a flame-broiled beef burger that diners say is one of the best in fast food. “Whopper with cheese. It’s always been good to us,” says a Redditor. “A fresh whopper is the best fast food burger of the big chains,” another added. “I had a Texas triple whopper today and I concur. It was so good I went back thru the drive thru and got a second lol,” a third said.

Original Chicken Sandwich

The Original Chicken Sandwich, served on a classic long sesame bun, is another top pick. “Everyone loves the original chicken sandwich,” one person said. “Smashed two last night with the bogo seal,” a Redditor says.

Rodeo Burger

The Rodeo Burger, a bit controversial because of the sweet, smoky barbecue sauce, features crispy onion rings and a flame-grilled beef patty on a bun, and it has a cult following. It isn’t a mainstay on national menus, but if you see it, order one. “The best thing at BK for sure,” a Redditor says.

Bacon King

The Bacon King, stacked with double beef patties and thick bacon, is a favorite of bacon lovers. “Bacon King all day,” a Redditor says. “That bacon king is such a simple damn burger but so damn good lol,” another adds.

Hershey’s Sundae Pie

If you have a sweet tooth, order Hershey’s Sundae Pie with a crunchy chocolate crust. “Ask for a Hershey Chocolate Pie, but ask if you can get it from the freezer. I picked up this when I worked for the company back in’93. I still do it to this day,” someone suggests.

Chicken Fries

Diners are on the fence about Chicken fries: crispy, seasoned chicken strips. But nutritionists tout them as one of the most nutritious orders. “While they may not be the most nutrient-dense food, Chicken Fries are lower in calories and saturated fat than many of the beef options. They also provide a good source of protein, which is essential for maintaining muscle mass and supporting overall health. To make your meal more balanced, pair the chicken fries with a side salad to boost the fiber and nutrient content,” Jessie Hulsey RD, LD, an Atlanta-based registered dietitian, previously told us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mozzarella Fries

Mozzarella Fries are another favorite, similar to mozzarella sticks but slimmer and crispier, according to diners. “Hot and crispy, and it tasted good,” says a Redditor. “These are my favorite, such good flavor,” another adds.