Discover the six fast-food chains with the best cheeseburger and french fry combinations.

A cheeseburger and fries are one of the most American meals you can eat. There is something about the combination of a freshly grilled beef patty, topped with melted cheese, crisp veggies, and condiments, sandwiched between soft buns and eaten in savored bites, only interrupted to shove some salty, crispy fries into your mouth. Where can you get a delicious cheeseburger and fries meal? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best cheeseburgers and fries.

Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Five Guys serves juicy, customizable burgers, crispy bacon, and hand-cut fries. “Fresh never frozen all beef patties, melty American cheese, and an assortment of top tier additions like savory grilled mushrooms and A1 sauce. What’s not to like?” writes a Redditor. As for the fries, “That peanut oil makes them so good,” says Redditor u/kaywhynot. “Five Guys fries are awesome. Especially when they give you a bagful of extras,” adds u/the\_jaded\_optimist.

Culver’s ButterBurger Deluxe

Fans also love the combination of Culver’s iconic ButterBurger paired with its fresh crinkle-cut fries. “Culvers is probably the best all around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers,” one person says. One Redditor adds that “no other french fry comes close to them. They are always warm, crispy, and perfectly salted. The cheese curds are amazing too but I just can’t begin to get the hate on the perfect crinkle cut fries,” they wrote.

In-N-Out Double-Double

If you are concerned with freshness, head to In-N-Out for a huge burger and freshly cut fries. “It’s cliche but that’s because it’s true,” one person says about the chain having the best burgers in the world. As for fries, In-N-Out Burger is committed to the classic method, shipping Kennebec potatoes fresh, cutting them on‑site, and frying them in sunflower oil—no freezers or pre‑packaged fries involved. The fries are also “peeled and hand-diced” at each location.

Shake Shack ShackBurger

Shake Shack’s burgers are beloved and so are the fries. “Shake Shack’s bacon is not only sustainably sourced but it adds a crispy and flavorful element to any burger,” the chain writes. “Smoke Shack slaps,” writes a Redditor. “Shake Shack fries are the best fries,” one Redditor maintains. “They’re even better than five guys fries. They are crispy on the outside but aren’t cardboard hard on the inside. And they’re the perfect amount of salty so they still have flavor yet don’t dry out your mouth. The bacon they serve with it is a little nasty but the fries are the best. Shake shack fries are the best/”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Freddy’s Steakburger & Fries

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a quickly growing chain, specializes in smash burgers shoestring fries. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger,” one person maintains, while another declared it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said. “I really like their matchstick fries, but they do need to be eaten immediately. The fries and the custard ice cream are the reason why I eat here a few times a year,” one person suggests.

Whataburger Cheeseburger

Whataburger serves made-to-order patties with hot salty fries. “I also LOVE their fries! I am gluten free and in highschool we would ALWAYS go to our local Whata after football games and I would just order a large fry, sometimes two (still do), and happily eat them with my spicy ketchup or jalapeño ranch! I still sometimes go just to get their fries by myself,” a Redditor says.