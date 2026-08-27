5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Sunday Dinner Specials, According to Diners

Diners share the top restaurant chains offering prime rib, fried chicken, and family deals.

Many restaurants have Sunday specials for diners to enjoy their favorite meals without spending a fortune. These deals are often perfect for the whole family, and span from delicious prime rib specials to huge portions of fried chicken diners love. If you want to wrap up the weekend with an excellent dinner that will set you up for the week ahead, the following spots are worth adding to your list: Here are five chains with the best Sunday specials according to fans.

99 Restaurants

If you want delicious prime rib for Sunday dinner, 99 Restaurants has the Prime Rib Every Weekend special—14 oz. USDA Choice available Fridays after 4pm, and all day Saturday and Sunday while supplies last. “Had the Prime Rib and wife had full Rack of Ribs. Both were very good!” one diner said. “Prime Rib was very tasty and Au jus tasted excellent. Nice meat salt and pepper taste. The outer bark was just right. Excellent slice of meat.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Head over to Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar for the Steak Board Sunday 2-Course: A shareable two‑course steak experience, starting at $98 for two guests and expandable for groups of four or six. “Favorite steakhouse,” one fan said. “Love their quality and their baked potatoes, and mac and cheese is exquisite.”

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s has a Prime Rib Every Weekend special, available Friday after 4 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday. “This was my first time to O’Charley’s. The food was soooo yummy and the drinks were amazing! I had a prime rib rare, because I like it soft. It was so flavorful, especially the crust. It came with broccoli which was so tender and seasoned and also green beans,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has the Weekend Southern Fried Chicken special every Saturday and Sunday: Four pieces of bone-in fried chicken paired with honey for drizzling. “This one surprised me when I had it. I’m not a fan of their chicken strips as they are heavily breaded but this chicken was light, flavorful and juicy. It’s very good,” one diner said. “I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was. And the honey drizzled on it knocked it out of the park,” another agreed.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s just launched a new $2.99 Kids Combo Sunday special, where kids can get a meal, side, drink, and treat if dining-in with an adult who orders an entrée. “Nice ambience, great food, affordable prices, fast and friendly service. Loved it!” one diner shared.