7 Best Pancakes in America, According to Diners

From Los Angeles to NYC, these are the best pancakes in the country.

Pancakes are one of the most popular breakfast foods in the U.S., endlessly versatile and always delicious. The best pancakes are fluffy and flavorful, and can be adapted to pretty much any taste and preference from low-carb to gluten-free. If you’re craving exceptional pancakes for a special breakfast, the following restaurants are known for serving up pancakes diners go back for. Here are seven restaurants with some of the best pancakes in the country, according to fans.

The Griddle Cafe

The Griddle Cafe is a Los Angeles institution serving up huge, deliciously fluffy pancakes every day. “The place is truly a hidden gem in LA, the pancakes are their signature and truly amazing,” one fan said. “They must be the biggest pancakes I have ever seen.” The bacon is also a must-have (trust me).

Clinton St. Baking Company

The Clinton St. Baking Company in NYC serves up almost impossibly fluffy pancakes diners will happily line up for. “Absolutely worth the 1h wait 🤤 easily the best pancakes I’ve had in my life,” one happy diner said. “Amazing breakfast choices. The pancakes may be the best I’ve ever had. Only downfall is how crowded this place is. I’d still go back though. Love love love!” another commented.

Original Pancake House

Diners are obsessed with the pancakes at Original Pancake House in Charlotte, NC. ” I walked into this spot craving a hearty breakfast and was greeted by the comforting aroma of pancakes and fresh coffee. I ordered the apple pancake, which took about 20 minutes to prepare, but it was worth the wait—fluffy, warm, and bursting with cinnamon flavor,” one fan said.

Little Goat Diner

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Chicago’s Little Goat Diner is always busy, and for good reason: The food is outstanding. “10/10!!! The food was incredible!! I had the pancakes and a side of eggs. It had a little bit of an Asian twist. Can’t wait to go back!” one fan said. Special mention must be made for the delicious okonomiyaki (savory pancake, bacon, sunny side egg, sweet soy, kewpie mayo, and bonito crunch).

Eggcellent & Things Cafe

Eggcellent & Things Cafe in Tulsa, OK, serves up delicious American and Mexican-inspired breakfast all day. “Reallyyyyy enjoyed their pancakes. They were light , fluffy and not too sweet . It was almost like they had a touch of cornmeal making them taste like mini cornbread cakes 🤤,” one fan said.

Russells Marina Grill

Russells Marina Grill in New Orleans has been serving up exceptional breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 1985. “The pancakes were amazing,” one local said. “Huge cakes of amazing batter that I smothered in delicious house syrup. I can’t get enough of these pancakes! I would love to try the sweet potato pancakes but it will be hard to deviate from such a tried and true formula.”

Flip Cafe

The pancakes at Flip Cafe in Edinboro, PA, are some of the best you can get. “Excellent breakfast options. Highly recommend. Can get a little crowded but definitely worth it. Pancakes are fantastic,” one diner said. “Truly a hidden gem within the community,” another commented. “Breakfast was amazing with a lot of different selections to try… The pancakes are massive and stuffed full of the toppings selected.”