7 Best Canned Soups, According to Chefs

You can’t beat the convenience of canned soup, but it often gets a bad rap and for good reason. Many brands are loaded with salt, too many calories and terrible ingredients. But not all are bad. Some actually stand out for their homemade taste and quality ingredients. To help you stock up on the very best, we asked professional chefs to share their top picks. From hearty classics to elevated favorites, here are the 7 best canned soups chefs swear by.

Amy’s Organic Lentil Vegetable

Amy’s is known for using nutrient-rich organic non-GMO ingredients. There’s several flavors that are all delicious, but the Organic Lentil Vegetable is a pantry staple for Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “It actually tastes like vegetables, and the lentils hold up well,” he says. “If I’m reaching for a can, this one feels closest to something I’d make myself.

Pacific Foods Organic Chicken & Wild Rice

Another healthier alternative chefs love is Pacific Foods. For Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis the Organic Chicken & Wild Rice is a must-have. “Pacific Foods soups are a solid choice for me, because it tastes so close to a homemade soup. With clean, whole-food ingredients and no unnecessary additives. Whether it’s Chicken & Wild Rice or Creamy Tomato, the flavors are balanced and comforting, and the ingredient list gives it that homemade feel. I love that you can serve it straight aways, or elevate it easily by stirring in fresh herbs, cream, or shredded chicken.”

Amy’s Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque

Chef Dennis also recommends Amy’s and enjoys the Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque. “When I want something hearty and nutritious, Amy’s delivers every time. Made with organic ingredients and no artificial additives, the Chunky Tomato Bisque (or their Lentil Vegetable) offers real depth of flavor without tasting processed. I respect how well it performs as a quick meal or base for your own creations, be it adding grilled cheese on the side or tossing in extra veggies or herbs.”

Rao’s Vegetable Minestrone Soup

Rao’s is known for their classic pasta sauce, but the brand also has a great line of soup that Marissa Stevens, Recipe Developer & Founder, Pinch and Swirl loves. “The Vegetable Minestrone is hearty without being heavy,” she says. “It has real chunks of vegetables and beans—not mushy—and the broth tastes like something you’d make from scratch. I like that it’s not trying too hard: just a solid, well-seasoned soup that doesn’t need dressing up.”

Imagine Organic Butternut Squash Creamy Soup

Butternut squash is a tasty seasonal soup and Stevens says the Imagine Organic Butternut Squash Creamy Soup is the best. “It’s silky, not too sweet, and easy to build on. I’ll swirl in a little yogurt or warm spices, or just serve it with crusty bread. It’s one of those soups that actually feels nourishing but doesn’t taste like much of a compromise when I don’t have time to make it from scratch.”

Trader Joe’s Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup

According to Stevens, Trader Joe’s Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup is “light but still feels like comfort food—bright from the tomatoes, a little sweet from the peppers. Not overly salty or thick like a lot of boxed soups. I like to pour it into a mug and sip it straight, or toss in whatever leftovers I have around to make it feel like more of a complete meal.”

Amy’s Thai Curry Sweet Potato Soup

Stevens is also a fan of Amy's and can't get enough of the Thai Curry Sweet Potato Soup. "This one's a surprise," she says. "I actually bought the first can by accident and was so glad I did. The flavor's richer than you'd expect—coconut milk, curry, and sweet potato all come through in a way that tastes fresh, not canned. I like to warm it up with a handful of baby greens or spoon it over rice when I want something fast but cozy."