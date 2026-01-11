6 Canned Soups Made Without Junk

These canned soups use simple ingredients, real broth, and fewer additives.

Canned products, including soups, have a bad reputation. While some of them are filled with additives and preservatives, others are surprisingly healthy. “Not all canned or boxed soups are created equal,” Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, tells us. “The best options start with real broth, contain recognizable ingredients, and minimize fillers, added sugars, and artificial flavors.” Even better? “Soups like these can absolutely fit into a balanced, nutrient-dense diet, especially when paired with protein, fiber, and healthy fats.” Here are 6 canned soups make without the junk.

Pacific Foods Organic Soup

Pacific Foods uses real bone or vegetable broth as the base, not water thickened with starches. “Many of their soups rely on recognizable ingredients like vegetables, legumes, and grains rather than artificial flavors,” says Collingwood. “Broth-based soups with whole ingredients support satiety without excess calories. They’re especially helpful when appetite is low or digestion feels off, because liquid meals are often easier to tolerate. Sodium content varies by flavor, so pairing soup with potassium-rich foods (like vegetables or beans) helps balance intake, she adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amy’s Organic Soup

Vegetable-forward, minimally processed. Amy’s soups are vegetable-forward, organic, and largely free of preservatives, making them closer to a homemade option than most shelf-stable soups. A higher vegetable content means more fiber, phytonutrients, and volume for fullness. These soups work well as a base, you can add extra protein like beans, chicken, or tofu for a complete meal.

Trader Joe’s Canned Soups

“Trader Joe’s tends to keep ingredient lists short, relying on simple seasonings and straightforward recipes rather than additives,” says Collingwood. “Shorter ingredient lists generally mean fewer emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, and stabilizers, which can be beneficial for gut health and overall food quality. Use these soups as a starter or side, and add protein or whole grains to increase staying power.”

Progresso Light Soup

Progresso Light Soups are broth-based and portion-conscious, “with lighter calorie profiles while still providing recognizable ingredients,” Collingwood notes. “Lower calorie soups can be helpful for appetite regulation, but they’re most effective when paired with protein or fiber-rich sides to prevent hunger rebound. Good for lunches or quick meals when paired with a salad, sandwich, or protein source.”

Campbell’s Well Yes!

Campbell’s Well Yes! line was developed with cleaner labels, fewer artificial ingredients, and a greater emphasis on whole vegetables. “It’s a step forward from traditional canned soups, offering more vegetables and less reliance on processed fillers. It’s a practical bridge option for people transitioning toward less processed foods. Still check sodium levels, especially if consuming soup frequently,” Collingwood says.

Health Valley Organic Soup

Health Valley Organic Soup uses organic broth, simple seasonings, and gentle flavors, “which appeals to people sensitive to overly salty or heavily seasoned foods,” says Collingwood. “Mildly seasoned soups can be especially helpful for digestive health, recovery days, or when appetite is low. They also make a great base for customization. Great for people prioritizing organic ingredients and minimal processing.”