I Tried 6 Canned Chilis & One Wins Before the First Cold Night

We tested six popular canned chilis to find the most delicious, hearty winner.

Canned chili is something we always like to keep on hand for quick and easy chili dogs, soups, stews, and more. There are so many excellent options available these days, made with top ingredients and in different styles, from gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly to posh “fancy” chili for those who want something that tastes like a family recipe. I picked up six different brands from the store and tested them to see which ones felt the most like something made from scratch, and ranked them from least to best. Here’s how the different chilis compare when it comes to taste, texture, and quality.

Hormel Chunky Beef Chili

Hormel Chunky Beef Chili contains beef, beans, and spices cooked with tomatoes, jalapeños, onion and green chilis. This is a decent basic chili but I thought it could use a little more seasoning, and the meat itself was hard to fish out of the sauce. One of the more bland options compared to the competition.

Amy’s Organic Chili

Amy’s Organic Chili (medium) is very nice for a vegetarian chili: The seasoning is on point and even though it’s a medium chili, you can definitely pick up on a slow-building heat after a couple of bites. The texture of the tofu and beans is done really well, without too much dryness or mushiness. A very nice chili to enjoy with some cornbread and sour cream!

Wendy’s Chili

Wendy’s Chili was not bad at all—the flavor was on the sweeter side but the seasonings were on point. I would love this on a chili dog, or on top of rice with salad on the side. The beef itself was a little dry to my taste but texture-wise, no complaints. Not bad, Wendy’s!

Dennison’s Original Chili Con Carne with Beans

Dennison’s Original Chili Con Carne with Beans is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, beans, beef, and seasonings. My first thought on opening the can was wow, they aren’t messing around—it was filled to bursting with ingredients with very little sauce, unlike some of the other chili’s which had more sauce than fillings. Sadly I couldn’t find much meat in this as it was very bean-heavy. This chili is mild enough for the kids to enjoy for sure.

Chilli Man No Beans Chili

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Chilli Man No Beans Chili is made from beef and a combination of seasonings including chili pepper, onion, garlic and cayenne pepper. I loved this hearty, savory chili—it has just the right amount of heat without being overwhelming and would be perfect for homemade chili dogs. The texture is exactly what you want from a good chili and overall it’s a very impressive canned option with a nice “smokey” taste.

Stagg Classic Chili with Beans

The Stagg Classic Chili with Beans is already making me look forward to colder weather, because this chili is perfect for at-home chili bowls. It’s hearty and rich, with the perfect amount of beef and beans, and the flavors are so bold and addictive. There’s definitely some heat in there, which means sour cream will make this even better. Lovely and robust.