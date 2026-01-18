These canned chilis stand out for thick texture and generous chunks of real beef.

There are tons of canned chilis to choose from at the grocery store. However, when it comes to meat, they are not created equal. Some beef chilis are made with meat that is so ground up, it’s almost like liquid. Luckily, there are a handful of brands that use big chunks of real meat when making their canned chili. Here are 5 canned chilis made with big chunks of real meat.

Wolf Brand Chili with Angus Beef

Conagra Brands Wolf Brand Angus No Beans Chili is so meaty that it offers 34g of protein per serving with large beef chunks and bold flavor. “Best ever!! I love this chili!! Best In a can ever eaten. Angus beef makes all the difference. Closest to homemade,” one Walmart shopper writes. “Closest to homemade in a can ready to eat,” another adds. “Best canned chili on the market. Wonderful for topping on hot dogs or even to eat by itself.”

Hormel Chili Chunky Beef

Hormel Chili Chunky Beef Chili is an old-school favorite leveled up. “I’m an old meat and bean chili guy from way back, but Hormel takes this version up a notch with chunks of beef!!! Not by accident, but with intent!” a shopper writes. “When they say chunky they mean chunky nice and dense and delicious a great chili to add things to also I’ve tried probably 10 different kinds of canned chili this is the number one for me. The Hormel Chunky Chili is meaty, thick and great tasting. It is great by itself with crackers or on a hot dog. It is good on anything you can think of!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stagg Classic Beef Chili

Stagg Classic Beef Chili has great flavor and is super meaty. “What I like about Stagg Chili is the flavor and the texture. Whole, intact beans and chunks of beef instead of a ground up mess,” writes a shopper. “Good taste and meaty. I like the added meat better than the original hormel chili. There is more meat than I expected. The 15 oz. can will give me two small bowls. Some grated cheese melted on top is even better. The tab top is handy if you don’t want to use a can opener. Reasonably priced,” another adds.

Dennison’s Original Chili

Dennison’s Original Chili con Carne with Beans is another favorite. “Only canned chili my family likes and enjoys whether by itself or if it is used during camping with or over hot dogs or at home over a baked potatoe or many, many other ways,” a shopper says.

Jack Link’s Original Chili No Beans is the “best canned chili!” shoppers exclaim. “Real ingredients, you can taste the difference. So much more protein in each serving than the others. My first choice from now on,” one writes. “We love this chili. Has a good, rich, and homemade taste. delivers a subtle kick as well,” another adds. “Nice texture, chunks of beef, a lite spice which is good, yummy,” a third says.