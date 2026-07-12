5 Best Canned Chilis, According to Shoppers

Discover the top-rated store-bought options for an easy weeknight meal.

Canned chili is an endlessly versatile pantry staple perfect for everything from chili dogs to baked potatoes and much more. Made with hearty seasoned ground beef slow cooked to perfection, sometimes with beans or vegetables and other additions, this is a classic comfort food that should always be kept on hand. So which ones are worth a permanent spot in your pantry? Here are five of the best canned chilis, according to shoppers.

Wolf Brand Chili

Wolf Brand Chili is a no-beans option shoppers love. “This is one of my go-to chili options. Good flavor, hearty, and not overly greasy, which is something I really look for in canned chili. It’s solid on its own and works well for quick meals,” one fan said.

Hormel Chili with Beans

Hormel Chili with Beans is made with all-natural ingredients like kidney beans, tender meat, and various spices. “I have been eating Hormel Chili beginning in my youth and still enjoy the great tasting chili at 70. Not too spicy but just right for my discriminating taste buds,” one fan said.

Amy’s Organic Medium Chili

Amy’s Organic Medium Chili is a great meat-free option shoppers love. “The texture of it is outstanding, and the taste brings me really, really close to the kind my mother made. I put chips in a bowl with some corn and cheese on top, and some finely diced onions,” one fan said.

Texas Chili Company Beef Chili

Texas Chili Company Beef Chili is a refrigerated option, not canned, but it’s well worth a try. “The absolute best premade chili you’ve could ever have. I could eat it everyday and be happy. Throw some butter in there and eat it alone or with whatever! It’s the best. Will always buy more,” one Walmart shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nalley Chili with Beans

Nalley Chili with Beans is great on hot dogs, shoppers say. “I want canned chili for quick meals so the price is right for what it is. I’ll still buy it if just for the price,” one fan said.