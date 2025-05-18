7 Canned Soups That Actually Taste Gourmet, According to Shoppers

Canned soup is a pantry staple, but it often gets a bad rap for being unhealthy or not tasting good for valid reasons. The criticism for soup being a bad convenience food mostly stems from high sodium, use of poor ingredients like MSG, artificial flavors, or chemical preservatives to extend shelf life and lack of nutritional value, which deters health-conscious shoppers.

In terms of terrible taste, some canned soups are overprocessed and cooked at high temperatures to prevent bacteria but the flavor can be impacted and ruin the texture. But not all canned soup is bad. Some use organic ingredients, have lower sodium and include spices that boost the flavor.

Here's seven canned soups that are restaurant quality that shoppers love, ranked in order of healthy to best.

Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories :120

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium :870 mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: <1g)

Protein : 2g

According to shopper's reviews at Sam's Club, Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup is a go-to. It's rated 4.8 with well over 5,200 reviews.

While it's a beloved item, it's high in fat, sodium and doesn't have fiber. It's not a strong nutritional choice, but customers rave about it.

Jmelchin1_290 loves the soup for the value and taste, and shared, "Whether you're cooking with this soup or just eating it plain. It's so good. Full of flavor with plenty of chicken pieces. It's a better value than buying it in the singles."

Thenollgirls_9058 loves the soup not only for the flavor, but variety. "Campbell's is one of our favorite brands that we use weekly. There's so many uses for this condensed cream of chicken soup. We always buy the healthier request kind which has less sodium in it. We use this to make soup, bases, chicken, dishes, and so many casseroles. The varieties are endless. The flavor taste great and it's an easy to use canned for the perfect serving size."

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup

Nutrition : per serving ½ can

Calories : 100

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 860mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: <1g)

Protein : 2g

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup has been a kitchen essential for decades and the customizable soup is still a must have for everything from sauces to casseroles, main dishes or as is. At Sam's Club, Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup has a 4.8 rating with almost 6,500 reviews.

While it's another adored Campbell's product, it's also high in fat, salt and doesn't have fiber.

Jenniferb987_4858 recently wrote, "Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup is the glue that holds our green bean casserole—and our extended family—together. Without it, it's just a sad pile of beans and judgment. With it? Boom. Instant holiday magic. Uncle Larry stops complaining, Aunt Sue asks for seconds, and nobody questions why we only cook this once a year. Cream of Mushroom: turning green beans into legends since forever."

Another user LDRinTX shared, "You never can go wrong with Campbell's creamy soups! They are always going to be good."

Campbell's Bean with Bacon

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 170

Fat : 3g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 870mg

Carbs : 27g (Fiber: 8g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 8g

Campbell's Bean with Bacon was a childhood favorite for many who still love the classic soup as adults. The smoky rich flavor provides a satisfying taste, while the stew-like texture creates a sense of comfort and Reddit users love it.

It's an excellent source of fiber, but high in sodium and calories, especially if you consume more than the serving amount. If you eat the entire can, double the calories and salt.

"I am a sucker for plain old Campbell's Bean with Bacon," scornedandhangry wrote in a thread about favorite canned soup.

User Lylat97 chimed in and shared, "Glad I'm not the only one who loves this stuff. Haven't had it in awhile, but man its good," while another shopper Francie_Nolan1964 wrote, "Campbell's bean with bacon. I can make better bean soup for sure but I still love this unauthentic, salty, fake bacon flavor can of deliciousness."

In a separate Reddit thread about Campbell's Bean with Bacon soup, one user wrote, "God yes we had this on the regular. Goes great with almost any bread but I especially like it with cornbread," while someone else shared, "Still love this. My mother used it as a base when she didn't want to cook beans from scratch for her soup."

Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 130

Fat : 2.5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 1,200mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 3g

Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup is high in sodium, but there is a low sodium version available. It's rated 4.6 on Amazon with nearly 1,500 reviews.

"Soup is outstanding," Annie V wrote. "It's not your old fashioned Campbell's vegetable soup. Much better. Vegetables are crunchy. Worth the extra cost."

At Target, the soup is rated 4.7 stars with almost 200 reviews with shoppers commenting on the delicious taste and wholesome chunky ingredients.

The latest reviewer shared, "Very tasty. It is one of my go-to flavors of soup. The ingredients are good and it is an easy meal, especially during the winter and rainy days."

Progresso Vegetable Classics Minestrone Soup

Nutrition : per serving ½ can

Calories : 110

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 690mg

Carbs : 19g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar:4 g)

Protein : 5g

Progresso Vegetable Classics Minestrone Soup is a fan favorite for the taste and quality. It's a well-rounded soup that has a decent amount of fiber and relatively low sodium if you stick to the serving size of ½ a can.

On Amazon it's rated 4.6 with 300 reviews.

Shopper DWaterworth wrote, "I have bought this soup before, and will buy again, AND again! Full of good "stuff"! In a hurry? One can makes a tasty, filling lunch, and tastes GREAT TOO! A VERY inexpensive lunch treat. You won't be sorry!! Hint: I pre-cook Italian sausage, and freeze 'em. Add a few chunks to a can of this soup, for a hearty lunch!"

Another happy customer, peasantmama shared, "This is the closest minestrone to my favorite restaurant soup from where I used to live. It was missing a specific mouth feel so I grated a handful of parmigiano reggiano and, viola! Leona's soup! I subscribed to have it delivered regularly!

Progresso Lentil Soup, Vegetable Classics Canned Soup

Nutrition : per serving 1/2

Calories : 170

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 730mg

Carbs : 28g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 9g

Progresso Lentil Soup, Vegetable Classics Canned Soup is a hit with shoppers for its healthy ingredients, good value and flavor. It contains the highest amount of protein of all the soups on the list and has a good balance of fiber.

On Amazon it's rated 4.6 with nearly 4,000 reviews and one customer wrote, "I love this soup! I try to eat it daily and if I miss a day I crave it. Taste amazing thick, hearty and tasty I'm addicted! I'm on subscribe and save……Out of all the progresso soups this is the best one and full of fiber, healthy and delicious!

Reddit user prayerflags_ also loves the soup and wrote, "progresso's lentil is filling and comforting and so, so tasty. it is the only soup that I'll routinely crave if I haven't had it in a while."

Progresso Traditional, Chicken Noodle Soup

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 100

Fat : 2.5g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 660mg

Carbs : 13g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 7g

The healthiest soup shoppers say actually tastes gourmet is Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup. It has a 4.7 rating at Sam's Club with over 1,200 reviews and it comfort in a can.

"Best chicken noodle soup," one customer wrote." Lowest price at Sams if you buy in 8 pack."

Another Sam's Club shopper shared, "Best tasting soup I ever had. I tried a different brands but this was the best."