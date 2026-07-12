5 Best Frozen Pad Thai, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen Pad Thai meals worth keeping in your freezer.

Pad Thai is internationally loved for its perfect combination of sweet, sour, salty, and savory flavors. Plus, it’s super customizable. Whether you love it with chicken, tofu, beef, shrimp or just vegetables, Pad Thai is for everyone. While nothing beats a freshly made version from your favorite Thai restaurant, several frozen options come surprisingly close. “A great frozen Pad Thai captures the sweet, savory, tangy flavors that make this classic Thai noodle dish so popular,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The noodles should stay tender without becoming mushy, the sauce should be well-balanced, and ingredients like vegetables and protein should maintain their texture after heating.” He adds, “The best frozen versions deliver restaurant-inspired flavor with the convenience of a quick weeknight meal.” To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which frozen Pad Thai meals they actually recommend.

Amy’s Kitchen

Known for its organic and vegetarian frozen meals, Amy’s Kitchen has long been a go-to brand for shoppers looking for plant-based comfort food. Chefs love it too! “Amy’s Kitchen Pad Thai offers a vegetarian take on the beloved Thai classic, featuring organic rice noodles tossed with vegetables in a flavorful sauce,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a solid option for anyone looking for a wholesome frozen meal made with quality ingredients and balanced flavors.” And he’s not the only culinary pro who raves about Amy’s Pad Thai. Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System, is also a fan. “Amy’s does it again with a simple, vegan pad thai version full of veggies,” she says. “The noodles retain their texture after being heated as well, which is always a plus.” And for nights when you want something quick, there’s a family-size Pad Thai that serves four.

Saffron Road

Inspired by global cuisines, Saffron Road has built its frozen meal lineup around internationally inspired recipes and responsibly sourced ingredients. “Saffron Road’s Chicken Pad Thai combines tender chicken, rice noodles, and vegetables in a sauce that strikes a nice balance between savory and slightly sweet,” says Chef Dennis. “The generous portion of protein and bold seasoning help this frozen entrée stand out from the competition.”

P.F. Chang’s

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The restaurant chain has brought several of its most popular dishes to grocery store freezers, making it easy to recreate familiar favorites at home. According to Chef Dennis, “P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai delivers familiar restaurant-inspired flavors in a convenient frozen skillet meal.” He says, “The combination of chicken, vegetables, rice noodles, and flavorful sauce makes it an easy option when you’re craving takeout at home.”

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s frozen aisle has developed a loyal following for affordable international meals, and its Asian-inspired offerings are among its most popular. “Trader Joe’s Vegetable Pad Thai is a favorite among shoppers thanks to its generous vegetables, tender rice noodles, and well-balanced sauce,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s an easy vegetarian meal that comes together quickly while delivering the bold flavors Pad Thai fans expect.”

Tem Toa

While it may not be as widely recognized as some national brands, Tem Toa specializes in frozen Asian meals designed for quick, everyday dining that Chef Dennis highly recommends. “Tem Toa Chicken Pad Thai offers a convenient single-serving meal featuring chicken, rice noodles, and vegetables in a classic Pad Thai sauce,” he explains. “The balanced flavors and quick preparation make it a great option for busy weeknights or satisfying lunches.”