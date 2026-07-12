5 Best Canned Beef Stews, According to Shoppers

These top-rated canned options make it easy to enjoy a comforting meal.

Beef stew is a no-frills meal that will never lose its popularity. Tender beef and vegetables in a rich broth makes for one of the most simple yet satisfying meals you have, especially when paired with sides like mashed potatoes, bread, and salad. Making beef stew from scratch can be rewarding but time-consuming, which is when premade stews are so useful. These canned options can be quickly heated for a delicious dinner with no work involved: Here are five of the best canned beef stews according to shoppers.

Progresso Rich & Hearty Beef Pot Roast

Progresso Rich & Hearty Beef Pot Roast with Country Vegetables is an excellent gluten-free choice. “This soup is very tasty and satisfying. The portions of vegetables and noodles are perfect. It leaves me feeling full and happy!” one fan said.

Dinty Moore Beef Stew

Dinty Moore Beef Stew is a classic canned option shoppers love. “For a canned stew, this product tastes incredibly delicious and close to what your mom might make. Very pleasantly satisfying. Great meal on those cold days when you crave a warm stew, but you don’t want to spend an hour or two on the prep time to make it,” one Walmart shopper said.

Ruprecht’s Irish Beef Stew

Ruprecht’s Irish Beef Stew is great with a little extra seasoning. “My family of four liked it. High beef to veggie ratio,” one shopper said.

Yellowstone Beef Stew with Potatoes & Carrots

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Yellowstone Beef Stew with Potatoes & Carrots is made with Angus beef, potatoes, carrots, and a custom blend of spices. “This beef stew is good alone or over rice or mashed potatoes . Serve it with biscuits, bread of your choice, rolls, and cornbread,” one shopper said.

Mountain House Beef Stew

Mountain House Beef Stew is an excellent freeze-dried option perfect for camping. “I had decided to start purchasing long term meals and wanted to assure myself it was the right brand. I tried the beef stew and have bragged on it to everyone. Hands down the best flavors ever,” one fan wrote in the reviews.