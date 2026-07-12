5 Best Frozen Pierogies, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share their favorite quick and flavorful store-bought pierogies.

Every culture and cuisine has its own take on dumplings, and pierogies are one of the best: These Eastern European dumplings are made from unleavened dough and packed with fillings like cheese and potato and served with sides like caramelized onions and sour cream. If you’re in the mood for this remarkably versatile and tasty treat, some store-bought options will hit the spot: Here are five of the best frozen pierogies according to shoppers.

Mrs. T’s Four Cheese Medley Pierogies

Mrs. T’s Four Cheese Medley Pierogies are made of Cheddar, Parmesan, Romano and Swiss cheeses and creamy whipped potatoes wrapped in tender pasta. “I had never had these before and my daughter-in-law bought them and I absolutely loved them. They are so good even the kids like them,” one Walmart shopper said.

Golden Potato & Cheddar Pierogies

Golden Potato & Cheddar Pierogies are easily adapted to a snack or a full meal. “I heat some butter in a skillet, set to the lowest heat on my gas stove, cover with a lid, and do some really slow cooking,” one shopper said. “After 10-15 mins turn them and do another 10. Remove the lid, brown them up a bit and then mix with Rao’s (doctored a bit) Alfredo sauce and have one really good supper.”

Holy Perogy Sizzlin’ Fried Onion with Potato Dumplings

Holy Perogy Sizzlin’ Fried Onion with Potato Dumplings is a must-have, fans say. “So for those who want to know if the Holy Pierogies are any good, they are excellent,” one shopper said.

Kasia’s Potato & Cheese Pierogies

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Kasia’s Potato & Cheese Pierogies are a bestselling option. “Delicious having them with caramelized onion, sour cream (or plain greek yogurt), and some applesauce,” one shopper said. “They freeze well too so I just toss all but one pack in the freezer when I get home. Super easy meal when you’re feeling lazy yet indulgent.”

DZIA DZIA’s Pierogi

DZIA DZIA’s Pierogi is based in Hamburg, NY, and a big hit with shoppers who love to order the pierogies online. “We ordered 3 dozen: farmer’s cheese, kraut w/mushroom, and potato cheese w/jalapeno,” one shopper said. “Overall, they’re a nice size, plump with a good amount of fillIng. They were frozen individually, so can easily use the amount you need.”