5 Best Cream of Mushroom Soups, According to Shoppers

Upgrade your casseroles and recipes with these top-rated pantry staples.

Cream of mushroom just might be my favorite canned soup, probably because it’s steeped in childhood nostalgia and latchkey-kid struggle meals that were actually delicious. This versatile soup is used as a base in endless recipes where something savory, creamy, and salty is needed; from a classic Thanksgiving casserole to hamburger stroganoff and more. If you’re looking to restock some pantry staples, here are five cream of mushroom soups shoppers love.

Trader Joe’s Condensed Cream of Portabella Mushroom Soup

Trader Joe’s Condensed Cream of Portabella Mushroom Soup is a delicious, versatile item shoppers love. “My favorite thing to use the cream of mushroom soup for is pasta — sort of a beef stroganoff,” one Redditor said. “Also used the recipe on the side to make a green bean casserole before which was delicious.”

Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

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Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup is still one of the most popular options on store shelves. “What can I say? I started cooking for my family in the 70’s… Put a can of this in a crockpot with some meat on low. Add potatoes, carrots, celery and onions, a little salt and pepper and voila! You have a meal,” one Walmart shopper said.

Pacific Foods Organic Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

Pacific Foods Organic Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup is a delicious gluten free option. “This soup meets all my needs. It is gluten and soy free,” one Target shopper said. “Soy is important as most of the gluten free ones use soy. I can see soy so this is the first brand I found that is free from both.”

Great Value Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup

Great Value Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup is fantastic value for money without sacrificing quality, fans say. “I used this soup to make a simple pot roast. It did not fail me. The taste and quality compares to brand name Campbell’s. The roast was delicious and robust in taste,” one shopper said.

Amy’s Mushroom Bisque with Porcini

Amy’s Mushroom Bisque with Porcini has exceptional taste and texture. “This soup is to die for! It is not too salty or sweet,” one fan said. “It tastes just right. I love that it is gluten free and creamy too. It is just the perfect amount to fill you up for dinner. I will be buying again!”