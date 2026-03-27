5 Most Delicious Dishes at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, According to Chefs

A professional chef shares the five must-have dishes at Carrabba's Italian Grill.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill blends comfort food, family-style atmosphere, and a touch of authenticity in a way that feels both familiar and a little more special than typical chain dining. From pasta and lasagna to chicken and steak, the menu focuses on rich, satisfying classics. It’s approachable food—familiar flavors, generous portions and something for almost everyone.”Carrabba’s is one of those places I appreciate for bringing bold, rustic Italian flavors to a setting that still feels approachable and consistent every time you walk through the door,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “It’s a kitchen that understands the importance of layering flavor—from fresh herbs to slow-simmered sauces—without overcomplicating the dish.” There are a lot of great options on the menu, but with so many choices, it’s hard to choose, so Chef Dennis shares his must-have orders at Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Tomato Caprese with Fresh Burrata

Chef Dennis loves to start his meal with a nice appetizer and the Tomato Caprese with Fresh Burrata is his go-to. It’s still fresh and not overly heavy, so you’re ready for the main course. “This is the kind of starter I look for because it shows the power of simple ingredients handled with care,” he says. “The burrata is rich and creamy, the tomatoes bring freshness and acidity, and together they create a clean, balanced bite that wakes up your palate.”

Italian Classics Trio

With so many great options on the menu, the Italian Classics Trio is the ideal choice. You can enjoy chicken Parmesan, lasagne & fettuccine alfredo at once. “I always enjoy a dish that lets you sample a few favorites at once,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a well-rounded plate of comfort, giving you different textures and sauces that showcase the heart of Italian-American cooking.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster ravioli pairs nicely with a good wine and feels like a special-occasion dish that’s still comforting and approachable—a rare mix of luxury and familiarity. “When done right, lobster ravioli should feel indulgent without being heavy, and this one delivers,” Chef Dennis explains. “The filling has a subtle sweetness, and the sauce complements it without overpowering the delicate seafood.”

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala is flavorful, and a little bit fancy without being complicated–the kind of dish that feels both comforting and elevated at the same time. Chef Dennis highly recommends the version at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. “This is a classic that depends on depth of flavor, and Carrabba’s does a solid job here,” he says. “The Marsala wine sauce, combined with mushrooms, creates that rich, savory profile you want in every bite.”

Cannoli Cake for Two

Cannoli Cake for Two is the perfect way to end an unforgettable meal. “It’s a smart, shareable take on a traditional favorite,” says Chef Dennis. “You still get those familiar cannoli flavors of creamy ricotta and a hint of sweetness, but in a more indulgent, layered dessert that’s perfect to end the meal.”