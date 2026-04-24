4 Chain Restaurants Known for Oversized Beef Brisket Sandwiches and Slaw

Satisfy your barbecue cravings with these massive brisket sandwiches.

The only thing better than brisket and slaw at a good BBQ spot is putting that brisket in excellent quality bread and enjoying it as a beautiful sandwich. Brisket is ideal for sandwiches thanks to the tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture and rich flavor of the meat after it’s been slow-cooked to perfection. So where can diners find the really good, juicy, big brisket sandwiches? Here are four restaurants known for big beefy portions and tangy, creamy slaw.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones has a delicious, hearty Brisket Stuffed Grilled Cheese on the menu. This sandwich is packed with housemade chopped brisket served on thick-sliced bread with Cheddar Jack and American cheese, plus one regular side. “I love the grilled cheese Brisket sandwich! It’s always fresh and filling!” one happy customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mission BBQ

The Texas Inspired, oak smoked brisket at Mission BBQ is sliced to order for delicious sandwiches paired with creamy coleslaw. “Food is well-priced BBQ sandwich, <$10, is tasty and keeps you full for hours. Not surprised the place was packed for lunch. 10/10 would go again,” one diner shared.

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque serves up a big, beautiful brisket sandwich that perfectly pairs with the restaurant’s creamy or vinegar coleslaw. “We cook our barbeque the old school way with plenty of wood and time, adding just the right amount of salt and spice to let that lovely marriage of process and product evolve into something transcendent,” the chain says. “The food was so good. Brisket was tender and juicy, with great flavor,” one diner raved.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Diners at Dickey’s BBQ Pit can enjoy the Classic Sandwich Combo with delicious slow-cooked Brisket on a garlic butter toasted brioche bun, paired with one homestyle side (like the Cabbage Slaw!),and an iconic Big Yellow Cup. “My boyfriend and I were looking for a new barbecue spot to try and we came across Dickeys and we loved the ribs, brisket and pulled pork! Everything was delicious! We will definitely be coming back!” one fan said.