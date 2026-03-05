3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef Noodle Dishes, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chains serve standout beef noodle dishes.

There’s something truly comforting about eating noodles. They’re versatile, affordable, and delicious no matter how you enjoy them, but noodle dishes hold a special place on Asian-American menus. With tender beef, crisp vegetables, and perfectly seasoned noodles, it’s a dish that’s both satisfying and crave-worthy. It’s a common dish, but some chains do it better, so Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share spots with their favorite beef noodle dishes.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s has a delicious Signature Lo Mein dish that you can modify to your liking. You can include vegetables, chicken, beef, shrimp or a combo.

“The noodles have a slight chew and aren’t overly soft,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table . “The beef is sliced thin and mixed evenly throughout, and the sauce is savory without feeling heavy. The vegetables add texture without overpowering the dish.”

Pick Up Stix

For a limited time, Pick Up Stix is offering a Spicy Korean BBQ Steak noodle dish that you can’t miss.

“The noodles have more bite and aren’t drenched in sauce,” says Buchanan. “The beef is cooked quickly so it stays soft, and the vegetables keep a bit of crunch.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung is a small chain you’ll find in a handful of states. Beloved for its world-class dumplings, attention to detail and house-made noodle options like the Noodles with Diced Beef & Szechuan Peppers.

“This dish is incredible,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California.

The Noodles with Diced Beef & Szechuan Peppers have the right amount of heat, have a bold flavor and so satisfying.”