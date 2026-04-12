5 Best Chain Restaurant Cheeseburgers for Under $5, According to Diners 

Chain restaurant cheeseburgers diners say deliver great value under five dollars.

Back in the day, I remember pulling up to the drive-thru at any fast-food joint and my father ordering a cheeseburger for “a buck or two,” as he would have phrased it. These days, whenever my son has a hankering for even a single patty burger topped with melted cheese, it seems to cost $10. However, you can still enjoy a burger without breaking the $5 mark if you know where to go and what to order. Here are the 5 best chain restaurant cheeseburgers for under $5.

In-N-Out Cheeseburger

In-N-Out serves one of the freshest cheeseburgers in fast-food land for around $4, with a fresh-baked bun and signature sauce. “It’s cliche but that’s because it’s true,” one person says about it being the best. While the burgers are small, if you add extras and order from the secret menu, you can transform it into a restaurant-worthy burger.

McDonald’s McDouble

Starting April 21, you can order off McDonald’s new Under $3 menu. One of the first items in the new promo will be the McDonald’s McDouble for $2.50. The burger has two beef patties, one slice of American cheese, pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard on a bun, slightly different from the Double Cheeseburger, which has two slices of cheese.

Culver’s Single ButterBurger with Cheese

Culver’s Single ButterBurger with Cheese, $4.99, is made with fresh beef, delicious real American cheese made in Wisconsin, and is served on a butter-toasted bun with your choice of toppings. “Culver’s is the best kept secret of the Midwest!” writes a Redditor. “I really believe in my heart that this is the correct answer,” writes one Redditor.

Carl’s Jr. Cheesburger

Carl’s Jr. isn’t the cheapest burger in town, but according to fans, it’s worth the hype and then some. A traditional cheeseburger will set you back $3.99. However, ordering from the specials (Star Deals) menu will save you big. Right now, get a California Classic Double Cheeseburger for $4.99, a Double Cheeseburger for $2.99, or a Jalapeno Double Cheeseburger for $4.99. According to fans, the burger is worth relocating for. “Can’t go wrong with this one. Moved back east and miss them dearly,” one says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smashburger Deluxe Smash

I am such a Smashburger fan. Not only do they have the most interesting sides of any fast-food-type brand, but the burgers are delicious. Currently, you can get a Deluxe Smash, a Certified Angus Beef® burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, butter-toasted bun, for $4.99. And, don’t forget to add my favorite side, the Smash Tots.