5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken and Rice Plates, According to Diners

Diners say these chains serve the most satisfying chicken and rice plates.

It doesn’t get more simple or satisfying than a plate of chicken and rice, whether it’s a Mediterranean classic or a Hawaiian BBQ treat. With sides like salad and vegetables, this delicious meal is healthy, filling, and endlessly versatile. If you’re in the mood for seriously good chicken and rice from a chain restaurant, there are certain spots that knock it out of the park every time. Here are five chain restaurants with the best chicken and rice plates, according to diners.

Zankou Chicken

Zankou Chicken is a popular Los Angeles Mediterranean chain known for exceptional rotisserie chicken and rice plates, tri-tip shawerma, salads, wraps, and more, plus a garlic sauce diners rave about. “I am absolutely obsessed,” one fan said. “I would eat here once a week if I lived in the area. I know they are famous for their chicken, and they absolutely make incredible chicken, but I was also blown away by the steak kebabs. The taziki, hummus, and cucumber salad are so fresh and so packed with flavor. I don’t think you can go wrong getting food from here except by ordering too much.”

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has delicious chicken and rice dishes on the menu, like the Katsu Chicken Plate Lunch or the BBQ Chicken Bowl. “Always awesome food and service. Love the chicken katsu and BBQ chicken. Great value too!” one diner shared.

Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical has endless options for delicious chicken and rice, like the 1/4 Fire Grilled Chicken plate which comes with rice, beans, and a bread roll. “We recently placed a large catering order with Pollo Tropical, and everything was absolutely delicious!” one fan raved. “The yellow rice and the chicken were amazing—fresh, flavorful, and a huge hit with everyone at our church.”

CAVA

CAVA’s Chicken + Rice bowl is a fan-favorite item, with grilled chicken, tzatziki, hummus, feta, Persian cucumber, tomato and onion, pickled onion, and arugula, finished with Greek vinaigrette. “I ordered the BYO bowl with Harissa Honey Chicken. Chicken was juicy, tender and has a great lil kick to it. I’m the type that loves a colorful bowl so I get all the toppings. Such a plus that Cava gives you unlimited toppings!” one fan shared.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has outstanding rice and chicken on the menu, like the The Great Greek Rice Bowl: This delicious bowl contains your choice of chicken breast, leg of lamb, gyro meat, steak tenderloin, jumbo shrimp, falafel, or Atlantic salmon, served on a bed of rice pilaf with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, marinated garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, and crumbled feta served with tzatziki sauce. The Grilled Chicken Souvlaki is also a big hit. "I ordered a chicken souvlaki paired with rice and a Greek salad. I kid you NOT every bite was seasoned so perfectly well. If I could I would order this everyday for lunch or dinner," one diner said.