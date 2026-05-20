5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Garlic Bread, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving buttery, crisp garlic bread with bold flavor

You can’t have Italian food without garlic bread. When it’s done right, the outside is crisp and golden while the inside stays soft, warm, and loaded with garlic and butter. But not every chain serves the perfect batch, and quality can vary from overly greasy to perfectly balanced. “A well-made restaurant breadstick or garlic bread should arrive warm, aromatic, and perfectly textured,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “I look for foods that are crisp at the edges with a soft, pillowy interior. It’s the kind of starter that sets the tone for the meal, delivering bold flavor from quality butter, garlic, and seasoning without feeling overly heavy.” According to Chef Dennis, a few chain restaurants consistently deliver garlic bread that stands out for flavor, texture, and freshness. Here’s the top five.

Buca di Beppo – Mozzarella Garlic Bread

You have to start your meal off at Buca di Beppo with the Mozzarella Garlic Bread. It’s rich, garlicky and so tasty. “Buca goes all in on indulgence with this one, layering rich garlic butter and plenty of melted mozzarella over thick-cut bread,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s gooey, flavorful, and built for sharing—exactly what you’d expect from a spot known for big, family-style portions.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy – Truffle Garlic Bread

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Maggiano’s Truffle Garlic Bread is a savory appetizer that’s ultra-rich and gourmet.”Maggiano’s elevates a classic with the addition of truffle, bringing a subtle earthiness to the rich garlic base,” Chef Dennis explains. “The bread is crisp on the outside, soft inside, and finished with just enough truffle to feel special without overpowering.”

Olive Garden – Breadsticks

The breadsticks at Olive Garden are legendary for their simple and addictive taste. It also helps that they are served unlimited when you order them with a soup or salad. “These are iconic for a reason—soft, warm, and brushed with that signature garlic butter and seasoning,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re simple, comforting, and endlessly snackable, making them just as much a part of the experience as the meal itself.”

North Italia – White Truffle Garlic Bread

North Italia offers White Truffle Garlic Bread with house-made ricotta, which adds a smooth, rich, and slightly sweet contrast to the savory bread. “North Italia leans into a more refined take, with white truffle adding depth to the garlic-forward flavor,” Chef Dennis explains. “The texture is beautifully balanced, and the overall presentation feels a step above your standard starter.”

Carrabba’s – Tuscan Breadstick Tower

The Tuscan Breadstick Tower at Carrabba’s is a new item, and it’s already caught Chef Dennis’s attention. “Carrabba’s brings a bit of flair with this presentation, stacking breadsticks for a shareable, eye-catching starter,” he says. “Expect classic Italian flavors with a focus on herbs, garlic, and a soft, satisfying texture that makes it easy to keep reaching for more.”