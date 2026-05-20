5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Mac and Cheese, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving the best mac and cheese.

There are not many comfort foods more beloved than mac and cheese. The classic dish has remained a favorite for generations thanks to its rich, creamy texture and simple, satisfying flavor. But not every restaurant version lives up to expectations. The best mac and cheese strikes the right balance of creamy sauce, tender pasta, and plenty of cheesy flavor without feeling overly heavy. According to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, there are a few chain restaurants that stand out for serving consistently delicious mac and cheese that keeps diners coming back.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread offers food that feels fresher and lighter than traditional fast food, while still convenient and comforting, like its mac and cheese. “Panera’s mac and cheese is the one I recommend to people who think they don’t like chain mac and cheese,” says Sullivan. “The sauce is made with a blend of real cheeses — no powder, no shortcut — and the shells hold it in a way that flat elbow pasta never does.” She adds, “It’s available at every location every day, which matters when you need a reliable comfort meal.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is known for its hearty breakfast and homestyle meals: biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, meatloaf, pot roast and of course, its mac and cheese, which Sullivan recommends. “Bob Evans’ mac and cheese has a homemade flavor, and the difference is obvious the second you eat it,” she says. “The sauce is creamy and coats every piece of pasta without being gluey. For a sit-down chain that does comfort food seriously, this is the mac and cheese I’d recommend every time.”

Cracker Barrel

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For home-cooked-style Southern meals, Cracker Barrel is unbeatable, especially its mac and cheese with bacon crumbles, Parmesan cheese and green onions. According to Sullivan, “Cracker Barrel’s version is the definition of Southern comfort mac and cheese — thick, creamy, properly seasoned, and served hot.” She says, “The cheese sauce has real sharpness to it, which keeps it from being one-dimensional. I’ve ordered this as a side with everything on their menu, and it works with all of it.”

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is the place to go for savory comfort food, and the mac and cheese options will make your taste buds happy. From a traditional creamy bowl to a pulled pork and BBQ, garlic bacon or buffalo chicken ranch, the chain knows how to turn a classic comfort dish into something crave-worthy for every kind of mac and cheese fan. “Noodles & Company is the chain that takes mac and cheese most seriously as a main dish,” says Sullivan. “The Wisconsin version uses a real cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta that holds the sauce inside the spiral.” She explains, “You can add proteins and toppings, which makes it genuinely customizable. For a lunch or dinner where mac and cheese is the whole point, this is the pick.”

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

From the USDA Prime beef served on sizzling 500-degree plates to impeccable service, there are plenty of reasons to love Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. But for a truly standout experience, you have to order the Lobster Mac and Cheese, which is often the star of the meal. “Ruth’s lobster mac and cheese is the special occasion version on this list,” Sullivan says. “Real lobster pieces, a rich white cheddar sauce, and pasta that doesn’t go soft under the weight of everything.” She adds, “For a chain, the execution on this dish is genuinely impressive. Worth ordering whenever it’s on the menu.”