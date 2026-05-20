5 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Serve the #1 Best Fried Calamari

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated chain restaurants.

Fried calamari is a popular appetizer at many seafood spots and restaurant chains, delicious by itself but easily a full meal with sides like french fries and of course dipping sauces. This savory squid dish is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside after being dredged in breading or batter, and deep-fried to golden perfection. If you’re craving this addictive seafood treat, here are five chain restaurants with the best fried calamari you can get.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill‘s crispy Bang Bang Shrimp is well known for being spicy and delicious, but the Crispy Calamari is an outstanding appetizer fried with peppers and sweet, spicy Asian sauce. “Food is outstanding, never had anything we didn’t like,” one diner said. “Presentation A plus…. If you like calamari, it’s to die for.”

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Crispy Fried Calamari at McCormick & Schmick’s is available both Classic with Marinara or Sweet & Spicy Asian Style, but both are absolutely delicious. “Crispy Asian Calamari- I love this! Definitely not your usual boring calamari. It’s lightly battered, fried to a golden crisp, and tossed in this sweet-spicy Asian glaze that is ultra delicious. Perfect crunchy bite and amazing with a cocktail,” one fan said.

Legal Sea Foodsslidetitle] The Crispy Fried Gulf of Maine Calamari at Legal Sea Foods is served two ways: Traditional with tartar sauce or Rhode Island style with hot peppers and garlic. “The chowder was lovely but the Thai style crispy calamari is divine – definitely worth the visit here alone!” one diner shared. [slidetitle num="4"]Eddie V’s

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The Point Judith Calamari at Eddie V’s is something special: This tempura-battered calamari is wok-seared with carrots, scallions and cashews, and finished with a red chili ginger soy sauce poured tableside. “I ordered the point Judith calamari which was made with in a kung pao style with wok fried vegetables and cashews. The calamari was cooked to perfection and very flavorful. The sauce and the vegetables were the perfect combination with the calamari,” one diner said.

Ocean Prime

The Point Judith Calamari at Ocean Prime is served with sweet chili sauce and is a big hit with diners. “The absolute best calamari we have ever had. Salmon was delicious as was the sea bass,” one fan said.