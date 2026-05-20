5 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Serve Crispy Fried Fish Every Time

Whether you prefer cod or catfish, these popular spots deliver a perfect crunch.

Diners who became accustomed to excellent fried fish during Lent can continue to enjoy this seafood staple, thanks to several restaurants serving tasty variations year-round. From cod to catfish to perch to whiting, the Friday fish fry can be enjoyed every day at certain chains. Whether breaded or battered, these fried fish options are delicious and filling, especially when paired with sides like fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and more. Here are five restaurants serving the best crispy fried fish every time.

Texas Roadhouse

Diners love the crispy Fried Catfish platter at Texas Roadhouse, made with U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded in southern cornmeal and fried to a golden brown. “I was hesitant on getting the fried catfish at a steakhouse. So I asked the bartender did she recommend it? Her face lit up, as she told me how amazing it was! The hype was real… Cooked to a crisp, tender and flaky on the inside and not oily. So so good,” one diner said about their meal.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Fried Catfish platter and Friday Fish Fry plate are some of the most popular items on the menu for seafood fans. “f you grew up in the South, you know fried catfish is more than a meal, it’s a tradition,” the restaurant said via a Facebook video showing how they prepare their catfish. “Only restaurant I eat catfish at!!!!” one fan said. “I love Cracker Barrel catfish. It’s so good,” another responded.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has an all-you-can-eat Fish Friday, every Friday from 4 p.m. until close. “I am a total fish snob. I haven’t been to BB in a bit, but the fish fry was really good before! The batter was nice and light and the fish had been fried in the right temperature oil so it wasn’t greasy. Highly recommended!” one diner shared.

Big Boy

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The Fish & Chips and Fish Sandwich at Big Boy are crispy and delicious, fans say. “A personal favorite restaurant. All the nostalgia with classic food. The fried fish sandwich had a nice crisp with a spongey soft bread that reminds me of In-In-Out,” one diner said.

Red Robin

Red Robin‘s Hand-Battered Fish & Chips are underrated: Golden-fried white fish filets, perfectly crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside, served up with a side of tangy tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. “I know they have great Burgers, but if you have never had the Fish and Chips at Red Robin you have to give them a try. The fish was juicy and tender with just the right amount of coating,” one diner said.