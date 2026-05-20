5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Ravioli

Satisfy your cravings with these crispy, cheesy appetizers from your favorite spots.

Fried or toasted ravioli is a popular appetizer, made with seasoned breaded ravioli sprinkled with parmesan and served with tangy marinara. This tasty dish is a St. Louis, Missouri specialty, perfectly crispy on the outside and soft and warm on the inside. If you’re craving this super-cheesy treat, some chain restaurants have seriously good fried ravioli that always hits the spot. Here are five spots where the fried ravioli is worth the trip alone.

Rosati’s Pizza

Rosati’s Pizza has tasty Fried Ravioli on the menu for diners to enjoy alongside the pizza, subs, and salads. Guests can also opt for Rick’s Stix (garlic cheesy breadsticks), Breaded Mushrooms, Garlic Bread, and Strombolini (golden baked rolled pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, pepperoni, or spinach sliced and served with pizza sauce for dipping).

Olive Garden

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Olive Garden has a nice selection of appetizers, from the Shrimp Fritto Misto to the Toasted Ravioli: Lightly fried ravioli filled with seasoned beef and served with homemade marinara sauce. The Fried Mozzarella is also a deliciously cheesy option to share.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

The Crispy ‘Mozz’ Ravioli at Bravo! Italian Kitchen is made from crispy pasta filled with mozzarella and served with marinara and creamy Parmesan dressing. “The fried ravioli was to die for. Amazing and perfectly melted cheese,” one diner said. “Pretty good size platter for a ‘starter/appetizer.’ The spicy tomato sauce is definitely unique and worth it!”

Imo’s Pizza

The Toasted Ravioli at Imo’s Pizza is an award-winning appetizer: Lightly breaded ravioli filled with beef and deep fried to crispy, golden-brown perfection, and served with Imo’s meat sauce. “First time having St. Louis style pizza and it was delicious! We had an all meat pizza with the toasted ravioli, and neither of them lasted very long 😁😋!” one guest shared.

Charlie Gitto’s Italian Restaurant

Charlie Gitto’s Italian Restaurant is the place to go for Toasted Ravioli. “Picture our plump, handmade ravioli breaded and then deep-fried to perfection,’ the chain says. “The result is a golden-brown pocket of pasta that is crispy on the outside, with a soft and savory filling. To make the toasted ravioli truly the Charlie Gitto’s signature, we serve it with a side of tangy marinara sauce or a savory dipping sauce.”