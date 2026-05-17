7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Grouper Sandwiches

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated chain restaurant sandwiches.

Grouper is a white fish popular at seafood spots for fried platters and sandwiches, with firm meat perfect for battering and deep frying. This fish has a mild, sweet flavor making it ideal for fish fries and goes well with sides like french fries and hush puppies, and is often served grilled and blackened, too. If you’re craving a really good grouper sandwich, several restaurants have excellent versions on the menu: Here are seven chain restaurants with the best fried grouper sandwiches you can get right now.

Frenchy’s

Florida-based chain Frenchy’s is known for its excellent grouper options, from nuggets to the “world famous” grouper sandwiches. The Original is made with beer battered grouper, tartar, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese on an onion roll, but there is also Reuben, Grilled, Buffalo, and Cajun-style, served with a pickle spear and chips, slaw or hushpuppies. “As fresh as it gets!” the chain says.

Big Ray’s Fish Camp

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Big Ray’s Fish Camp is another chain known for delicious grouper options, like the Sweet Thai Chile Grouper Cheeks. The Grouper Reuben is a hearty sandwich served on rye with coleslaw, Thousand Island, and swiss. There’s also a Regular Grouper Sandwich made with fried fish, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tartar sauce.

Mike’s Restaurant & Crab House

Mike’s Restaurant & Crab House has several tasty seafood sandwiches on the menu, including a Grouper Sandwich. Diners also love the crab cake sandwich and are happy to wait hours just to be seated. “We were visiting from FL when friends suggested lunch at Mike’s Restaurant and Crabhouse. Everything we ordered was delicious. Everything was seasoned to perfection,” one diner said.

Harborside

Diners at Harborside can enjoy the grouper plate served with a fresh side, or the delicious Grouper Sandwich fried with lettuce, tomato and Florida key lime-dill tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a Maryland-style Crab Cake Sandwich served over a brioche bun topped with lettuce and tomato. “We loved The Harborside so much that we ate here three times in one week — and honestly, we’d do it again just for the fish sandwich. Holy moly. Perfectly cooked, fresh, flaky fish with a light, crispy coating, piled high and bursting with flavor. Every bite was better than the last,” one fan said.

Crabby Bill’s

Crabby Bill’s has two excellent grouper sandwiches on the menu: The Real Grouper Sandwich is ‘the local’s favorite’, made with hand cut blackened or fried grouper, lettuce, tomato, and onion. The Nashville Grouper is perfect for those who want a little heat—spicy battered grouper on a buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, Nashville hot sauce, pickles, and ranch.

Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille

The Grouper Sandwich at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille is called ‘Doc’s Favorite’: Fresh grouper grilled, blackened, or fried, served with Doc’s tartar sauce on a freshly baked roll. The restaurant also has a Macadamia Nut Crusted Grouper, made with toasted macadamia nut crusted grouper served on quinoa, jasmine rice, arugula, red peppers and yellow squash.

Square Grouper Bar & Grill

Square Grouper Bar & Grill has a Square Grouper Sandwich, made with pan-sautéed grouper topped with house onion rings and Key Lime tartar. “Delicious grouper sandwich – big enough to share! And the fried conch app was so much better than expected – we ordered again the very next time we stopped,” one diner said.