These chain restaurants still serve breakfast made with fresh-cracked eggs.

I love eggs, real eggs, not the liquid or powdered variety. In fact, it sort of grosses me out when I take a bite of powdered scrambled eggs, usually served at hotel buffets or fast-food restaurants, to cut costs and save time. Luckily, there are a handful of chain restaurants and even fast food brands that serve fresh-cracked eggs, not the fake kind. Here are 5 chain restaurants that still use fresh-cracked eggs.

Waffle House

Waffle House takes eggs seriously. The Southern chain prides itself on cooking eggs fresh to order, including scrambled, over-medium, and fried. It sources eggs from “more than a dozen family-operated farms,” claiming to crack at least 250 million eggs annually.

First Watch

First Watch uses cage-free, fresh, cracked farm eggs, cooked to order. You can enjoy them in the traditional breakfast platter, which comes with two cage-free eggs any style, along with your choice of bacon, smoked ham, chicken apple sausage patties, turkey, or pork sausage links. Or you can order an egg or two à la carte, cooked to your liking.

McDonald’s

Diners are always surprised to learn that McDonald’s uses real cracked eggs in Egg McMuffin and other breakfast items. The chain cracks them directly onto a hot, buttered grill inside a ring mold. “We use a freshly cracked, Grade A egg for our famous Egg McMuffin® sandwich. It gets its iconic round shape when we cook it on the grill with an ‘egg ring,'” the chain states in a Q&A section. Diners confirm this. “I found out McDonald’s uses real eggs when I bit into a piece of an egg shell yesterday,” jokes a Redditor.

Hardee’s

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Hardee’s is another fast-food chain that serves freshly cracked fried eggs. Several Reddit feeds are devoted to the deliciousness of the breakfast item due to the famous “Made from Scratch” buttermilk biscuits, hand-rolled daily, paired with perfectly cooked eggs. “Hardee’s has had the best fast food biscuits for like 40 years,” a Redditor declares. “It’s so decadent!” another adds.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House serves some of the most delicious “fresh egg” dishes ever, emphasizing their realness on the menu. There are simple options like scrambled eggs and fried, but the omelets are to-die-for, fluffy, and stuffed to the brim with meat and veggies.