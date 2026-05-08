These chains serve crispy, golden-brown fish fry meals with classic sides.

A fish fry is by definition, a social event centered around delicious battered, breaded, and golden-brown fried fish. While you might have to go to your local church or Lion’s Club to attend an official event, there are restaurant chains where you can enjoy a fish fry in spirit, feasting on tasty fried fish and all the fixings. Here are 6 leading restaurant chains serving the best “golden-brown” fish frys.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod fish and chips meal is one of the best fish fry options at a fast food chain. “It’s hand-breaded fish, really good when it’s fresh,” a Redditor says. “Culver’s 3pc fish and chips is better than most sit-down restaurants,” a Redditor declares, calling the meal “impressive.” The cod breading is “phenomenal and the fish was delicious. Slaw on the side was seasoned well and cold, got a pile of hot salty fries, two lemon wedges, tartar sauce,” another adds.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster Fish and Chips is another fish fry option. It consists of beer-battered wild-caught cod, Chesapeake fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies. “Red Lobster’s Fish and Chips soooooo gooood,” a Facebooker declares. It comes with “a huge piece of fish!” they added. “Batter was not too thick, fish is cooked well & tasty! Another bite of the fish with malt vinegar, better!” a Yelper says.

Bob Evans/slidetitle] 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e Order the Fish Fry Platter at Bob Evans, which comes with three hand-cut Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter, served with tartar sauce, a lemon wedge, and sides, usually French fries and coleslaw. The slaw is a creamy, tangy concoction of shredded cabbage, carrots, and a hint of green kale bathed in a sweet-and-sour dressing containing mayo, milk, sugar, vinegar, and a dash of Tabasco. 5 Chain Restaurants That Have a “Friday Fish Fry” Every Day [slidetitle num="4"]Bonefish Grill

If you are craving fish fry, there are lots of options at Bonefish Grill, but the Fish & Chips is a favorite. It features crispy, tempura-battered North Atlantic cod served with French fries and a tangy-sweet, artisanal slaw with finely shredded cabbage, carrots, and often sliced green onions or red onions.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s batter-dipped fillets are a treat. The 2 Piece Fish & Fries Combo comes with two batter-dipped fish fillets served with your choice of one classic side and a refreshing beverage and the closest thing to a fast food fish fry you can get.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s trademark dish is the fish, which is as delicious as fish fry fish. “Long John Silver’s Batter Recipe brings back memories of my childhood, especially when my dad would take us out for fish and chips—crispy, flavorful, and absolutely addictive!” one Facebooker writes. “One of my favorite guilty pleasures,” another says. “The fish was nice an crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside,” a Redditor reveals.