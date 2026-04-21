6 Popular Seafood Chains With the Best “All-You-Can-Eat” Fried Fish

Six popular chains offer all-you-can-eat fried fish and seafood deals.

Sometimes, when you’re really hungry or really craving one, just one fried fish fillet won’t do. Restaurants where you can have as much as you want, no limits, do actually exist. If you’re looking to pay one price for all-you-can-eat fried fish, here are six popular chain restaurants that give you the opportunity to go crazy and eat as much fried seafood as you’d like!

Golden Corral

At Golden Corral, the rotation of dishes can include anything from fish tacos and beer battered fish, to crispy fried catfish. “Lunch and dinner includes our all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar, signature yeast rolls, and homemade desserts, along with soft-serve ice cream and our famous carrot cake,” the company says.

Red Lobster

OK, technically this might be cheating because it’s not fried fish, but when it comes to fried seafood (and fresh, for that matter) Red Lobster tries to give their customers the best. The New York Post reported that “Red Lobster is reportedly planning to revive the disastrous “endless shrimp” deal that helped push the seafood chain into bankruptcy. A limited-time version of the $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp offer could launch as soon as this month, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.” There will likely be parameters around the deal to prevent the company from having further issues, but when customers said they love it and want the deal back, it looks like they’re listening with plans to accommodate hungry diners.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shoneys

The Shoneys Friday night seafood bar is something customers look forward to. “Shoney’s valued guests can go fishin’ to their stomachs’ content with a delicious multitude of seasonal and everyday favorites, which may include yet are not limited to Fried Shrimp, Fried White Fish, Clam Chowder Soup, Gumbo Soup, and Teriyaki Salmon and more,” the website says.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has an “All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Friday, starting at 4pm,” they promoted in a Facebook post. “Here’s a secret – you can always customize your plate. Fish Fry platters come with hushpuppies and housemade coleslaw but this one is shown with fries, loaded with cheese & bacon for a full-on solid Friday dinner.’All-You-Can Eat Fish Fry starts at 4pm every Friday,” a more recent post said.

Village Inn Restaurant

Village Inn Restaurant promotes their all you can eat fish fries on Fridays on social media. “Golden, crispy, and endless! Our all-you-can-eat fish fry is here for just one more week! Fridays from 5PM-close. Don’t miss out, it’s available at select locations for a limited time,” the company said on Facebook.

Chuck-A-Rama

At Chuck-A-Rama Buffet, the company prioritizes scratch made, home-cooked food. The “Chuck-A-Rama Buffet offers the best “made from scratch” meals. The price includes your appetizer, entree, dessert and drink,” the company says. From the fried shrimp with homemade cocktail sauce, to the fish ‘n’ chips, their Fridays are truly dedicated to seafood.