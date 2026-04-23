5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Hot Corned Beef Sandwiches, According to Diners

See which restaurant chains serve the most highly rated corned beef.

Hot corned beef sandwiches are a diner classic menu item with enduring popularity. This deli must-have is made with thinly-sliced corned beef and melted cheese piled high on bread (usually rye but many restaurants like to mix it up), with additions like mustard, kraut, and Russian dressing. Comfort food at its best, this tasty sandwich is perfectly paired with french fries or potato salad—here are five chain restaurants with delicious corned beef sandwiches diners love.

Arby’s

Arby’s Corned Beef Reuben is made with classic marbled rye bread filled with freshly sliced corned beef, melty Swiss Cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and creamy Thousand Island dressing. “Went to Arby’s and got a Reuben sandwich tonight and I tell you what! This thing is not just gorgeous but it’s SOOO GOOD and SOOO THICK!” one fan raved.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli has the perfect corned beef sandwich for hungry customers: Meet Reuben The Great, a huge sandwich that contains a 1/2-pound of hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island on marbled rye. “For a chain place, it was honestly incredible. 13 bucks and some change. I’ve had my fair share of Reubens and this totally exceeded my expectations,” one fan shared.

Firehouse Subs

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Firehouse Subs has a New York Steamer on the menu that fans love: This sandwich is made with tasty corned beef brisket, pastrami, melted provolone, deli mustard, mayo, and Italian dressing, with a dill pickle spear served on the side.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has several fantastic sandwiches on the menu, including the fan-favorite Reuben. This meaty sandwich contains corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye for a true classic. “The wife and I both got the Reuben. She got it with the default thousand island dressing, while I opted for the spicy mustard. Both of us were very satisfied,” one diner said.

Primo Hoagies

The Corned Beef Schwartzie at Primo Hoagies is packed with corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing, and diners are obsessed. “They were totally legit when I lived in the city years ago. Huge portions on fresh semolina bread! The Schwarzie was my jam!” one fan raved.