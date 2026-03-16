7 Restaurant Chains for the Best Reuben Sandwiches for St. Patrick’s Day, According to Chefs

Chefs name their favorite restaurant chains for the best reuben sandwiches.

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner (Tuesday, March 17), and people across the United States are getting ready to celebrate with festive parades, plenty of green, and traditional foods like corned beef–the star ingredient in one of the most beloved deli classics: the Reuben sandwich. Stacked with tender corned beef, tangy sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and creamy dressing on grilled rye bread, the Reuben is a hearty, satisfying choice for anyone looking to celebrate the holiday with a flavorful bite. Corned beef is the thing to eat on St. Patrick’s Day because, when many immigrants from Ireland arrived in the 19th century, they found it cheaper and more readily available than the pork or bacon dishes they typically ate back home, so it became a popular substitute for their traditional meals. Over time, corned beef paired with cabbage became a symbolic holiday dish in the U.S., especially in cities with large Irish immigrant communities. While it’s not hard to find a Reuben, especially on St. Patrick’s Day, some chains do it better. Here are the top seven places to go, according to chefs.

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What Makes a Great Reuben

Reubens are a deli favorite that delivers a bold, savory bite, but according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, there are a few key factors that set one apart. “A great Reuben sandwich is all about balance,” says Chef Dennis. “You need tender corned beef, tangy sauerkraut, melty Swiss cheese, creamy dressing, and perfectly toasted rye bread that holds everything together.” He adds, “When a restaurant gets those elements right, the result is one of the most satisfying sandwiches you can order.”

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli offers a mix of fresh ingredients, generous portions, and a wide variety of menu options, so there’s something for everyone, including Reuben the Great, which is served with 1/2-pound of hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island and marbled rye. “Jason’s Deli is known for quality deli-style sandwiches, and their Reuben delivers,” says Chef Dennis. The corned beef is tender and generously portioned, and the sauerkraut has the right level of tang without overpowering the sandwich. Grilled rye bread and melted Swiss tie everything together for a classic deli experience.”

Arby’s

Arby’s is known for its famous beef and cheddar, but Chef Dennis says not to overlook the Reuben. “Arby’s makes a surprisingly solid Reuben, especially for a fast-food chain,” he says. “The corned beef is sliced thin and piled high, and the toasted marble rye gives the sandwich structure and flavor. The Thousand Island dressing adds just the right amount of creaminess to balance the sauerkraut.”

Sherman’s Deli & Bakery

If you’re in the Palm Springs area, Sherman’s Deli & Bakery is a must-try. According to Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com, the Reuben is amazing. “It is piled high with housemade corned beef and comes with their signature red mashed potato salad,” she explains. “Oh my gosh, it is mouth-watering good!” Kirk says it’s big enough for two people and that it leaves room for a slice of their decadent pies.

Culver’s

Culver’s features a Grilled Reuben Melt that Chef Dennis says is remarkable. “Culver’s puts together a hearty Reuben with nicely grilled rye bread and a generous amount of corned beef,” he explains. “The sauerkraut is well balanced, and the melted Swiss cheese gives the sandwich that rich, creamy finish that every good Reuben needs.”

Zingerman’s Delicatessen

Zingerman’s Delicatessen isn’t a chain, but it’s a very buzzed-about spot in Ann Arbor, MI that two friends–Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig–started. It’s a traditional Jewish deli that Butcher and Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, raves about. “Everything Ari Weinzweig touches seems to carry that signature of tastiness and ethical sourcing,” says Chef Thomas. “From locally cured meats and brined sauerkraut to housemade bread and Emmental cheese sourced from a small valley in the Bernese Mountains, every ingredient has purpose.” He adds, “This Reuben represents the next level of quality and integrity—a true craftsman’s sandwich.”

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli combines comforting deli sandwiches, large portions, and a laid-back dining experience. It’s famous for its giant spuds and classics like the Reuben. “The corned beef is flavorful, the sauerkraut is bright and tangy, and the dressing adds just enough richness without making the sandwich heavy,” says Chef Dennis.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs offers a hearty interpretation of the Reuben with hot corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. “Their steamed sandwich style helps meld the flavors together, creating a warm and satisfying bite,” says Chef Dennis.