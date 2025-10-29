Not every restaurant serves huge slabs of prime rib. If you love the cut of meat and have a big appetite, some restaurants are better than others. Where should you dine with a hearty appetite and a prime rib craving? Here are 5 chain restaurants with prime rib “bigger than your head.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is the classic for oversized prime rib. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT.

801 Chophouse

801 Chophouse is a classic steakhouse that serves high-quality prime rib. Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, recently told ETNT why it’s so great. 801 Chophouse “really knows how to do prime rib justice,” he states. “From a chef’s perspective with decades of experience, it’s all about the slow roasting,” Chef Dennis explains. “They cook it low and slow to lock in the juices, making each slice that ‘melt in your mouth’ texture. The seasoning is simple but precise, complementing the natural flavor of the beef rather than masking it.” Chef Dennis adds, “What makes it stand out, in my experience, is the combination of technique and timing. They serve it perfectly warm, with a beautiful crust on the outside and a perfectly juicy center. Which any chef or person can appreciate.”

Outback Steakhouse prime rib up to 16 ounces

Outback’s slow-roasted prime rib is a regular menu feature, offered in larger cuts (commonly up to 16 oz) at many locations. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes a diner. Another calls it “perfection,” commenting on a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib up to 16 Ounces

Don’t sleep on the Texas Roadhouse Ribeye, a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection with choice of two sides.” Diners are obsessed. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added that “the prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

Logan’s Roadhouse weekend prime rib up to 16 ounces

Logan's offers a weekend prime rib special with 12- and 16-ounce cuts, a solid big-plate option. Each "perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted 13 oz. Prime Rib" is hand-carved to order and served with a choice of two sides.