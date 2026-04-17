4 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Slow-Roasted Prime Rib and Horseradish Sauce

Chain restaurants known for slow-roasted prime rib with horseradish sauce.

I love prime rib when it is done right. While your average steak can be quickly cooked either on the grill or in a pan, prime rib takes a little more technique and a lot more time to prepare. Many chefs opt to slow roast the primal rib meat, cooking for a longer period of time at a slower temperature. And then there is the horseradish sauce that accompanies it, which can make or break the meal. Where can you get the best prime rib dinner? Here are 4 chain restaura nts serving the best slow-roasted prime rib and horseradish sauce.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse makes its prime rib with a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection with a choice of two sides.” Diners are obsessed. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added, “the prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse, a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington, serves dry-rubbed, slow-cooked overnight prime rib, beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. It is served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce.

Outback Steakhouse

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Outback Steakhouse’s slow-roasted prime rib is a regular menu feature that keeps diners satisfied. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes a diner. Another calls it “perfection” in a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib literally revolves its menu around the meat and is considered the gold standard for prime rib. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT. The au jus is so popular that you can buy dried packs of it at the grocery store, while there are tons of horseradish recipes hoping to copy the legendary restaurant version.