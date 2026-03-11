5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best All-You-Can-Eat Deals Right Now

Find the top dining spots offering high quality unlimited meals and value.

All-you-can-eat deals are popular because (with a little savvy and strategic planning) you can get an excellent meal for a fraction of the price you would pay by ordering from a regular menu/restaurant. Many restaurants try to save costs by only adding cheaper items to the all-you-can-eat menu, but others have some outstanding dishes (mainly quality proteins, that’s what we’re here for!) for diners to indulge in. So where are the best all-you-can-eat deals to hunt down? Here are five chain restaurants where the AYCE menu is packed with delicious, top-quality meals.

Golden Corral

Good old Golden Corral continues to offer wonderful all-you-can-eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day long, and diners know the chain can be relied on for excellent quality and value. “This is my family favorite spot to eat, you could eat until you can’t 😆,” one diner joked. “Love how everything is fresh and you find little of everything… 10/10.”

Fogo de Chão:

Yes, you’ll pay more to eat at Fogo de Chão compared to Golden Corral but if quality meat is what you’re after, you can’t go wrong at this Brazilian steakhouse. The salad bar is exceptional (truly worth a visit in itself) and the delicious grilled meats are all carved tableside for the ultimate churrasco experience. This restaurant is worth letting yourself get very hungry for.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot offers all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner where diners can choose from a variety of mouthwatering meats and sides, made with over 70+ freshly prepared ingredients. “There is a 2 hour time limit to eat but that was more then enough. Definitely go there hungry because there are so many food options to choose from (60) – it’s hard not to order everything. My fav the snow crab legs. I loved that it wasn’t greasy food, felt somewhat healthy but still so so delicious. Definitely a special spot,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza buffet is another steady, solid choice of great all-you-can-eat pizzas, sides, salads, and desserts, perfect for the whole family. “Choose from classics pizzas, specialty pizzas, thin crust flatbreads, and deep dish pizzas. If you don’t see your favorite pizza, just ask and we will make it for you. It’s a fresh-from-the-oven pizza feast to enjoy endlessly!” the chain says.

Rodizio Grill

Rodizio Grill is another Brazilian steakhouse offering delicious unlimited Brazilian Sides, Gourmet Salads, & Rotisserie Grilled Meats for lunch and dinner. “Well worth every penny! All their meats were juicy and flavorful. So many options on the salad bar and pasta section were my kids favorites,” one diner said.