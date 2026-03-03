These chains serve huge portions without huge prices.

Diners love chain restaurants for a reason: They are reliably delicious, and many offer a lot of bang for the buck. If you walk into your favorite chain, whether it is an Italian restaurant or a steakhouse, you pretty much know what you are going to get in terms of taste and portion size. Some chains offer better value than others. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the biggest portions for the price.

Texas Roadhouse Generous Portions

Texas Roadhouse is famous for serving big plates at an excellent value, sending diners home with leftovers. There are huge appetizers, steaks, and sides that often feed more than one person. Diners also love filling up on the baskets of free rolls. “I read an article that said a family take out meal of chicken strips at Texas roadhouse is $40 and you get chicken strips, salad, and I think two sides and rolls. The article said it can make several meals,” a person says.

Cracker Barrel Hearty Plate Sizes

At Cracker Barrel, country-style meals fill bellies with large plate sizes at budget-friendly prices. According to a Redditor, you can get three meals out of the Cracker Barrel sampler meal. “That is so much food and it was only 15 dollars for the meal. And they have the 5 dollar take home meals too,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden Large Portions

At Olive Garden, diners fill up on the unlimited salad, soup, and breadsticks, with many already full before their entree arrives. You should “go for a sit down meal so that you can get the soup and salad. Then box up the entirety of your entree,” one said. It is “so good for multiple meals, go there load up on the free breadsticks and the unlimited soup or salad that comes with the purchase of a meal and then take the meal home,” another added.

Golden Corral All-You-Can-Eat

If you are seriously hungry, head to Golden Corral for an unlimited buffet where you can eat as much as you want of all your breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites for one price. “Golden Corral – all you can eat,” one Redditor wrote. According to a TripAdvisor diner, it serves “great food” that is “delicious” at the right price.

LongHorn Steakhouse

I am a sucker for a good steak, and LongHorn SteakHouse always delivers. Most steaks come with a piece of meat, your choice of two sides, and unlimited brown bread. I never leave hungry and usually walk out with leftovers. Compared to most other steakhouses, it is a bargain.