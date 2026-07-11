7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Crispiest Fried Fish Right Now

Diners share the best spots to order exceptionally crispy and flakey meals.

Crispy fried fish is not just for the Friday fish fry, but great all week long. Whether you’re looking for a great fried fish sandwich or a platter with all the sides like hushpuppies and coleslaw, getting fish to the right crispiness is all about the breading and of course, deep-frying to perfection. You don’t have to head for a seafood spot to get excellent fried fish—here are seven restaurant chains with the most crispy fried fish right now.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

Ivar’s Acres of Clams is known for excellent seafood, including delicious crispy fried fish. While many restaurants stick to just pollock or catfish, Ivar’s has options like Cajun Salmon ‘n Chips and Alaska Halibut ‘n chips. Those who love a traditional fish plate will love the fried cod.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has excellent fish and shellfish served up fresh every day. Diners love menu items like the Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich, which is made with North Atlantic wild caught whitefish, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and tartar sauce. The crispy fried Fisherman’s Platter is another must-have.

Captain D’s

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Captain D’s has the crispiest fish when it’s fresh out of the fryer, and the sides are perfectly crispy too. Diners can choose from regular or spicy hand-battered fish, which is now made from wild-caught Alaskan pollock. “You could go to Alaska to enjoy wild caught Alaskan fish… or go to Captain D’s,” the chain says.

Eat My Catfish

It doesn’t get crispier than the fried catfish platters at Eat My Catfish, a small but mighty Arkansas-based seafood chain. There are plenty of great lunch specials for diners who want a good deal. The restaurant also has excellent shellfish and seafood boils for hungry customers to feast on.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is known for crispy crunchy fried fish and sides like french fries, hushpuppies, and more. The chain has great meal deals and platters, plus options like crispy fried fish tacos and sandwiches. The shrimp is also a hit with customers.

Culver’s

The North Atlantic Cod Dinner and Cod Sandwich at Culver’s is known for being crispy, crunchy and delicious, with perfect flakey interior. The chain also has excellent crispy cheese curds and fries for those who want sides with their fish. The seasonal walleye sandwich is another huge hit diners look forward to all year.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

The crispy fish tacos at Rubio’s Coastal Grill are outstanding. “Rubios has the best fish tacos and burritos. I especially love their wild caught mahi-mahi and salmon,” one diner said.