These chains are known for overstuffed sandwiches packed with meat and flavor.

Restaurant chain sandwiches aren’t always big. In fact, many of them are skimpy, going light on meat and fixings. However, you can still get an overstuffed sandwich if you hit the right spots. From roast beef and meatballs to turkey, there are a handful of places where you can be sure to get a big, hearty sandwich. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best oversized sandwiches, according to diners.

Arby’s

Arby’s half-pound roast beef sandwiches are legendary. Jess Kelly, our reviewer, swears by the Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich, which reminds her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs’ hot sandwiches are legendary. They are all big and delicious, but the meatball sub is topped with melted provolone. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” one Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub,” than the competition, writes another. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Jersey Mike’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jersey Mike’s has reliably big, overfilled subs that diners maintain are the best, “and it’s not even close,” one diner says. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. What makes it so great? A Redditor notes that it’s “As fresh as you can get at a chain.” Number 17, Mike’s Famous Philly, which features slices of steak, grilled onions, peppers & white American cheese, is one of the best. The Angus roast beef is also popular, “cooked and sliced daily, right in the store and in front of customers.”

Capriotti’s

Capitotti’s is synonymous with big sandwiches. The Bobbie, Thanksgiving in a sub roll, is one of their most famous, stacked with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. Capriotti’s Steak & Cheese is another solid option, rated “very good” by diners across the country.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly loads sandwiches with meat, and the Angus roast beef is popular with diners. “Worked at potbelly for almost three years and the roast beef is my favorite,” a former employee revealed on Reddit. “Hadn’t had this in about 4 years and it was sooooo good,” another added. The Italian sub is also “stacked with preassigned meats” and cheese, including salami, old-world capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, and provolone, our review Megan Hageman notes.