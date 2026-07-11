These chains stack three juicy patties high for the ultimate cheeseburger experience.

What is even better than a big, juicy, delicious cheeseburger? A triple cheeseburger. If you are starving and want a big, satisfying burger meal, several restaurant chains serve burgers stacked high with three patties, melted cheese, and all the fixings. Where can you get the best triple cheeseburgers? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best triple cheeseburgers, according to diners.

Fatburger

The Fatburger Triple Kingburger, aka XXXL, is the triple meat stack that put the chain on the map. It is also called the XXXL, weighing in a whopping 1.5 lbs and ranging from 1686 to 2050 calories, depending on the fixings. “Triple the patties for 1.5 pounds of 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted sponge-dough bun,” the chain writes. Order it with “The Works” for the “full Fat experience” with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles, and relish. “10/10! Fresh tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, red onions. Delicious! The pic doesn’t do justice… it was massive but juicy.. 1/2lb of meat,” a Redditor says.

Carl’s Jr.

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Carl’s Jr. is famous for its Triple Western Bacon Cheeseburger, a supersized sandwich topped with three of the fast-food chain’s trademark charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings, and tangy BBQ Sauce, all served on a seeded bun. “Triple Western Bacon Cheeseburger might be the greatest fast food burger of all time,” a Redditor declares.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake’s Triple Steakburger made with three of the chain’s trademark patties is one of the best bargains in fast food land. “Steak N’ Shake Garlic Butter Burger is by far the best,” one Redditor maintains. “Ooo with extra of the garlic sauce…so good!” another adds.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out’s biggest burger is the 3×3, starting at $8.50. The “only fresh – never frozen – high quality” burgers are made with “fresh, high quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives.” Burger patties are made “one at a time, cooked fresh to order.” And, they are not only delicious, but a good deal. “Easily best value,” one Redditor says.

Culver’s

A Culver’s Triple ButterBurger features three patties of fresh, never-frozen Midwest beef seared to order on a lightly buttered, toasted bun. “Culvers is probably the best all-around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot, and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers,” one person says. Another Redditor maintains the burgers are “delish.”