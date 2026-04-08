5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Smoked Brisket and Baked Beans

Find the top BBQ spots for tender beef and slow-cooked sides.

Smoked brisket with a side of baked beans is a classic smokehouse meal, popular in BBQ chains across the U.S. This staple combo usually comes with additional sides like coleslaw, cornbread, fried okra, and much more for a hearty platter that always hits the spot. If you want delicious, melt-in-your-mouth brisket and savory slow cooked baked beans, here are five chains where diners order this combo on repeat.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The Signature Angus Brisket at 4 Rivers Smokehouse is 30-day wet-aged beef brisket rubbed with 4R Brisket Rub and smoked for 18 hours, before being hand sliced to order. This delicious brisket pairs perfectly with the famous 4R BBQ Beans made with brisket and pork. “I had the 1/4 ribs and brisket, with sides of collard greens and baked beans. Perfect all of it,” one diner said.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Diners absolutely love the brisket and beans at Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q. “Had pulled pork sandwiches twice and 3rd time I ordered a brisket sandwich and a side of half a regular sausage… Coleslaw, beans and potato salad are your options for side orders. Just delish!!” one fan raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ‘s brisket and beans are a major draw for BBQ lovers. “Brisket and pulled pork were both really tender and full of flavor. I got out my knife to cut the brisket and it was so tender it fell off,” one fan said.

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ is famous for perfectly slow-cooked brisket and Burnt End Baked Beans, made with bacon and pieces of slow-smoked brisket. “I tried the two meat combo with brisket and smoked chicken, and while the chicken was a bit dry, the brisket was absolutely amazing—perfectly smoked with a beautiful smoke ring and the smoke flavor wasn’t overpowering,” one diner said.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s Texas Beef Brisket and Wilbur Beans are always on point, diners say. “The brisket was tender, the ribs fell right off the bone, and those Wilbur Beans were outstanding!” one fan raved. “Ordered the beef brisket and let me tell ya, it tasted amazing! Definitely screamed Texas for us,” another said.