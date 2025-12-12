5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Brownies, According to Pastry Chefs

Pastry chefs share the five chain restaurants serving the richest, fudgiest brownies.

A good brownie is one of life’s delicious pleasures. While it’s easy enough to make a batch at home, it’s always a nice treat to order one out. There’s no shortage of places to choose from, but why waste the calories and money on an average brownie? To help avoid a disappointing experience, Eat This, Not That! turned to Trina DeKett, Creative and Market Expansion Lead, Professional Pastry Chef with BaKIT Box who explains what to look for in a crave-worthy brownie. “High-quality decadent brownies are often sought out due to their rich flavor, fudgy yet stable crumb, and a signature crisp, flaky top,” she explains. “These are achieved by high-quality chocolate, mixing correctly, and utilizing both oil and butter to work together.” Here are Chef Trina’s top places to go for the best brownies and a couple might surprise you!

Boston Market

​​

Boston Market is the place to go for all things comfort food, so it makes sense that their brownie is also a must-have. “Boston Market’s Indulgent Chocolate Brownie is just that,” says Chef Trina. “Rich and fudgy, this brownie leaves you feeling cozy and full.” She explains, “The added chocolate chunks inside, as well as a rich chocolate drizzle over the top ensures that you have a great experience from first to final bite.”

Perkins

Perkins started as a pancake house in 1958 and has since expanded to several locations nationwide. It’s beloved for its friendly service, classic comfort food dishes and an incredible bakery that whips up the best brownies, according to Chef Trina. Her favorite is the Peanut Butter Drop and while it’s not always available, it’s a must-try. “Perkins Peanut Butter Drop is more than just a brownie,” she says. “Think rich layers of brownies, and peanut butter mousse, topped with peanut butter chips.” Chef Trina adds, “If you’re looking for a classic brownie, this may not be for you, but if you’re looking for a wallet friendly dessert experience, you’ll be hooked.”

Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory might be famous for its cheesecakes, but its Godiva Chocolate Brownie Sundae is a warm brownie and cold ice cream combo that is beyond impressive. “It’s a decadent treat that can easily be shared (though I doubt you’d want to after taking a bite!),” says Chef Trina. “By utilizing Godiva chocolate, they’ve elevated this dessert, making the chocolate experience truly one to remember.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

Outback is a go-to for a solid steak dinner that won’t break the bank, but the steakhouse chain also delivers on dessert—specifically its Chocolate Thunder From Down Under. And while the fan-favorite Tim Tam Brownie Cake is gone for good, diners won’t be disappointed with this pecan-studded brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. “The fudgy brownie is both appealing to taste and texture, ensuring a happy palette,” says Chef Trina.

Papa John’s

You might not think about a pizza joint as the place to go for a decadent dessert, but Papa John’s double chocolate chip brownie should not be overlooked. “Papa John’s offers a classic, rich brownie,” says Chef Trina. “There’s no bells and whistles, but if you’re looking for an inexpensive, yummy brownie, this is a great option!”